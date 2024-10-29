This Tweet From a Progressive Commentator About Trump Will Infuriate His Audience
Tipsheet

AOC: 'This Was a Hate Rally'

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  October 29, 2024 9:55 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Over the weekend, New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spent some of her time playing Madden on Twitch with Tim Walz, in an apparent attempt to reach out to young male voters.  Over the course of their virtual experience, Walz suggested that the hard-left 'Squad' captain should either become Speaker of the House, or a committee chairwoman, if Democrats win back the House.  He should be asked which committee he has in mind.  In case you were curious, the pair ended their game after playing one half, battling to a 0-0 tie.  Neither of them managed to score a point.  Fresh off of that triumph, AOC appeared on MSNBC Monday morning to discuss the mega-rally for Trump at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan the night prior.  She did not mince words, calling it a 'hate rally:'

I'll start by pointing out that this smear employs much harsher language than anything she and her ilk have had to say about the demented parade of bigoted, pro-terrorism, actual hate rallies that have played out in out city streets and college campuses over the last year -- very much including the city she represents.  Secondly, it was, in fact, 'just a campaign rally.'  I realize some people are very upset over some bad, racially-tinged, intentionally-offensive jokes told by an insult comic during the warm-up act at the event.  I happen to think it was very stupid politics to invite someone with that schtick to come perform at a high-profile election rally, as the campaign tries to put its best and most reassuring foot forward in the closing days of a tight election.  It was an entirely needless and pointless self-inflicted controversy. But I also can't really take the pearl-clutching seriously from these people:

It would be one thing if it were just AOC and her fellow travelers on the fringe engaging in this sort of thing, but it's not.  These vile, lazy attacks are emanating from the highest reaches of the Democratic Party and their allied 'news' media.  A small sampling:


Many people have pointed out, myself included, that Democrats have held multiple conventions at MSG, including Bill Clinton's 1992 nomination confab.  It almost feels like a waste of energy to respond with facts or logic, though.  These people saw the openly observant Jews in attendance, the Israeli flags being waved, and the strikingly diverse audience, and decided to scream 'Nazi' anyway, because that's what they're going with to close out this election cycle.  If they lose, these wretched spasms will look like desperate death throes of a failing campaign, in retrospect.  If they win, turbo-charged demagoguery and fear-mongering will have paid off. One can make the case that Donald Trump would be bad for the country without descending into abhorrent, ahistorical, hysterical 'Hitler' fulminations.  But this is where they are, it seems.  On the subject of actual Nazis and violent hate, I'll leave you with these posts, without further comment:

By the way, here's my take on the insult comic media narrative from Special Report last night, as well as a somewhat unexpected take from...Jon Stewart?

Tags: NEW YORK CITY DEMAGOGUERY AOC

