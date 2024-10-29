AOC: 'This Was a Hate Rally'

Over the weekend, New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spent some of her time playing Madden on Twitch with Tim Walz, in an apparent attempt to reach out to young male voters. Over the course of their virtual experience, Walz suggested that the hard-left 'Squad' captain should either become Speaker of the House, or a committee chairwoman, if Democrats win back the House. He should be asked which committee he has in mind. In case you were curious, the pair ended their game after playing one half, battling to a 0-0 tie. Neither of them managed to score a point. Fresh off of that triumph, AOC appeared on MSNBC Monday morning to discuss the mega-rally for Trump at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan the night prior. She did not mince words, calling it a 'hate rally:'

Advertisement

"This was a hate rally. This was not just a presidential rally, this was not just a campaign rally. I think it's important for people to understand these are mini January 6 rallies, these are mini Stop the Steal rallies." -@aoc @repaoc on Trump's New York City rally pic.twitter.com/c57RXnVo3d — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) October 28, 2024



I'll start by pointing out that this smear employs much harsher language than anything she and her ilk have had to say about the demented parade of bigoted, pro-terrorism, actual hate rallies that have played out in out city streets and college campuses over the last year -- very much including the city she represents. Secondly, it was, in fact, 'just a campaign rally.' I realize some people are very upset over some bad, racially-tinged, intentionally-offensive jokes told by an insult comic during the warm-up act at the event. I happen to think it was very stupid politics to invite someone with that schtick to come perform at a high-profile election rally, as the campaign tries to put its best and most reassuring foot forward in the closing days of a tight election. It was an entirely needless and pointless self-inflicted controversy. But I also can't really take the pearl-clutching seriously from these people:

‘We are horrified by the insult comic’s bad joke during a warm-up act. The way he insulted entire groups of Americans is bigoted and offensive!



Now where were we? Oh yes, screaming Nazi and Fascist at half the country…’ https://t.co/BlrJR0cTal — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 28, 2024



It would be one thing if it were just AOC and her fellow travelers on the fringe engaging in this sort of thing, but it's not. These vile, lazy attacks are emanating from the highest reaches of the Democratic Party and their allied 'news' media. A small sampling:

Tim Walz just smeared all of the patriots attending President Trump's MSG rally as Nazis:



"Donald Trump's got this big rally going at Madison Square Garden. There's a direct parallel to a big rally that happened in the 1930s at Madison Square Garden"pic.twitter.com/v2DVvMoE4k — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 27, 2024

Chyrons like these don’t just imply that Trump is Hitler



They also imply that Trump voters are Nazis (and should be treated accordingly)



Incredibly dangerous and irresponsible pic.twitter.com/aMpm8NJIlF — John Hasson (@SonofHas) October 28, 2024

Hillary says you’re a Nazi if you go to Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally this weekend. Their closing argument really is Trump is Hitler. It’s all they have. pic.twitter.com/3MzMYkhwU3 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 25, 2024



Many people have pointed out, myself included, that Democrats have held multiple conventions at MSG, including Bill Clinton's 1992 nomination confab. It almost feels like a waste of energy to respond with facts or logic, though. These people saw the openly observant Jews in attendance, the Israeli flags being waved, and the strikingly diverse audience, and decided to scream 'Nazi' anyway, because that's what they're going with to close out this election cycle. If they lose, these wretched spasms will look like desperate death throes of a failing campaign, in retrospect. If they win, turbo-charged demagoguery and fear-mongering will have paid off. One can make the case that Donald Trump would be bad for the country without descending into abhorrent, ahistorical, hysterical 'Hitler' fulminations. But this is where they are, it seems. On the subject of actual Nazis and violent hate, I'll leave you with these posts, without further comment:

Advertisement

Globalize the intifada in action:



An assailant in a Chicago suburb shot a Jewish man walking to Synagogue. The assailant then also also fired shots at police and an ambulance while shouting “Allahu Akbar”.



pic.twitter.com/tGWW06EH05 — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 27, 2024

94 year old Auschwitz camp Holocaust survivor — and Trump voter — calls out Kamala for comparing Trump to Hitler. This is powerful, share it: pic.twitter.com/dZ6Q5sjvCZ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 25, 2024

Jerry Wartski is a Holocaust survivor attending today’s rally. Tim Walz should be ashamed of himself and apologize. https://t.co/27ZvLDIWRb pic.twitter.com/Pouq2SNDCn — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 27, 2024



By the way, here's my take on the insult comic media narrative from Special Report last night, as well as a somewhat unexpected take from...Jon Stewart?

On the Trump rally/insult comic narrative, I hold two simultaneous thoughts in my head — from tonight’s panel: pic.twitter.com/f6g1K33sOA — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 28, 2024