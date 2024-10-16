That Nate Silver Trendline Is Not Good News for Kamala
Reality Again Debunks the Left's Ugly Lies and Misinformation About Georgia's Election Law

Guy Benson
October 16, 2024
In 2021, Georgia Republicans introduced and passed a common-sense election reform law, which drew howls of hysteria and lies from Democrats, Leftists, and many in the media.  The leading figures in the Democratic Party, including the President and Vice President of the United States, attacked the proposal in the ugliest, racially-tinged terms imaginable.  Biden castigated its supporters as the equivalent of modern day segregationists, framing the legislation as "voter suppression" that was worse than Jim Crow segregation.  This was shocking, ahistorical, unhinged demagoguery, yet his political tribe went all in on this fact-adverse fear-mongering.  They spewed reckless and divisive (and wildly hypocritical) misinformation, often with the complicity of 'news' media outlets who fancy themselves fierce opponents of such things.  Their 'misinformation' outrage is entirely selective, of course, and agenda-driven.  

As Democrats and activists screamed falsehoods about modest and reasonable electoral reform, casting it in the most dishonest and divisive light possible, a number of gutless, poorly led organizations and corporations gave into this program of political blackmail.  Major League Baseball yanked its annual All Star Game out of Atlanta, rewarding the lies.  Big companies like Delta Airlines and Coca Cola also indulged the darkness and ignored the facts, cowering to activist liars.  In doing so, they shamed themselves and betrayed their fiduciary duties and many of their customers.  They picked political sides, swayed by bogus nonsense, and discarded the truth in doing so.  It's important to recall this cynical, irresponsible, high-decibel panic over non-existent "attacks" on voting rights as the lies are repeatedly debunked by reality.  

Listening to the shrill talking points, you'd think that Georgia voters would be reduced to standing in endless lines in the baking sun, unable to drink water, with few options for early voting.  This, we were told, would deliberately crush non-white turnout, and was designed by racists for racist purposes.  It was absolute garbage.  In the very first statewide election after the law was implemented, over the shrieking objections of this deranged and deceitful coalition, participation increased. Voting was easy.  Turnout grew.  No one was disenfranchised.  Republicans swept all statewide, state-level races, but a poor candidate allowed Democrats to win the Senate race.  The 'Jim Crow on Steroids' crowd had nothing to say.  They'd all moved on to their next collective freakout, elsewhere.  Now that Georgia's 2024 early voting is underway -- that's right, despite the impression that convenient voting options had been murdered by evil Republicans in 2021, Georgians started casting ballots three full weeks before Election Day -- let's look at "Jim Crow on steroids" in action, once again:

Gov. Brian Kemp, the target of so many vicious attacks and corporate bullying efforts, is taking another well-earned victory lap:


Do not forget the lies that were peddled, the nasty racial angle to the lies, and the ferocity with which they were spread:

Kamala Harris got in on the act, too, naturally -- lying so brazenly that even Democrat-aligned Poltifact slapped her with an unfavorable fact check.  These people, their allies, and their media handmaidens lied loudly and aggressively about all of this.  The truth has now prevailed, multiple times.  Judge their credibility accordingly as they traffic in venom and fear on other matters, especially as an important election approaches.  On that score, I'll leave you with this:

