Amazing: A California Democrat's Hilarious Advice for Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris has undergone numerous "reboots" and attempted reinventions as Joe Biden's Vice President, amid low approval ratings, bad headlines, and enormous staff turnover. She has an authenticity problem. None of the makeovers have stuck. Her latest attempt has been to pretend she's a powerful and influential Vice President in the current administration, who nevertheless represents change and a new direction from her own unpopular administration. She's fresh and different, but is no longer left-wing on everything, we're told, without any explanations for her endless parade of ostensible flip-flops. She blew up her own narrative this week, of course, by asserting that Joe Biden has governed perfectly, and there's literally not one thing she would have done differently. Her party has grown deeply concerned that their replacement candidate -- shoehorned into the race over the summer after their elected nominee was shoved aside -- is faltering, with Election Day rapidly approaching. They may be right to worry. To that end, one California Democrat offered advice to Harris, via Politico, in this electoral home stretch:

The newest Kamala Harris, you see, should be a Republican. This is all highly amusing advice, given who Harris is, and what her worldview and record actually looks like:

(1) "Shoot the Glock." Harris claims to own a Glock handgun. She has twice attempted to ban Glocks:

Harris didn’t say which type of Glock, and she wasn’t asked to elaborate. But, from her previous statements, we know that it’s a Glock handgun,and from her previous actions, we therefore know that it’s exactly the sort of firearm that, at two points in her career, she’s tried to prevent her fellow citizens from owning. Back when Harris was a district attorney in San Francisco, she backed Proposition H, which, had it not been struck down by the courts, would have banned all handguns in her city...Two years later, Harris signed onto an amicus brief in the case of D.C. v Heller that claimed that the Second Amendment contained no protections of the individual right to keep and bear arms, and argued that the city of Washington, D.C., could therefore ban all handguns if it so wished. Which . . . well, is pretty remarkable, isn’t it? In the last two decades, Harris has lived in two places — San Francisco and Washington, D.C. — and, as her public record shows, she has tried to ban the private ownership of handguns in both locations.

(2) "Frack some oil." Roll tape:

(3) "Go to the border with Lankford." She has supported, passionately and on the record, decriminalizing illegal border crossings, abolishing ICE, shutting down illegal immigrant detention centers, and giving taxpayer-funded healthcare coverage to illegal immigrants, including sex change operations. There's also this little statistic about her record as Vice President and Border Czar:

(4) "Tell college kids your pronouns start with mudda and ends with ah." Roll tape:

(5) "Eat ribs at a tailgate." Hope they're not beef ribs:

(6) "Decry the soft rules protecting QBs." I'm not sure if she's a sports fan at all, but I'm guessing not:

"Basically burn your SF/CA card to earn one representing ‘Merica," the advice concluded. She cannot. She is a Northern California leftist who does not connect well with people, let along 'Merica-type voters. Her most authentic self is being the most left-wing Senator in all of Congress who angrily scolded Americans for daring to "speak Merry Christmas" while illegal immigrants' status remained unresolved. That's who she is, and as this suggests, some things never change: