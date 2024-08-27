Pick Your Poll: Is Trump Down Big...or Slightly Ahead?

A new national poll from Echelon Insights gives Donald Trump a very narrow 49-48 lead over Kamala Harris across the country, whereas the latest survey from Fairleigh Dickinson University gives Harris a wide advantage, 50-43. A few other recent data sets from pollsters I've never heard of also give Harris leads ranging from five to seven percentage points. Morning Consult pegs her advantage at four points, in line with where she's been in that series throughout the month of August. We'll look at the averages in a moment, but here's the strongest non-Rasmussen survey for Trump since Fox News gave him a one-point lead prior to last week's Democratic National Convention:

This poll has Trump up nine points with independents, whereas the various polls showing him down mid-single-digits have him faring worse with this key group. The RealClearPolitics average measures Harris' nationwide lead at 1.5 percentage points, and two points within the wider field (though nearly all of the polling was conducted before RFK, Jr. dropped out of the race and endorsed Trump). Averages and trends are more interesting and telling than any single poll, and Harris has been pushing into the lead since early August, shortly after Joe Biden was drummed out of the contest by his party. While the national numbers may be indicative of overall sentiment, we all know that a handful of battleground states will decide the election. Here are a few new surveys out of two of them in the rust belt, all of which are very close and within the margin of error:

#New General Election poll - Pennsylvania



🔴 Trump 48% (+1)

🔵 Harris 47%



Socal #N/A - 713 LV - 8/23 — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) August 26, 2024



Relatedly, here are the Washington Post swing state averages, which roughly -- but not fully -- mirror RCP's. It's extremely tight overall:

Harris has surged a little over +3 points on average across swing states.



But she’s still losing in 4 of 7 swing states. If Trump wins Nevada, Harris will need the full WiMiPa trifecta to hit 270 electoral votes. https://t.co/UTzbTi3TjM — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) August 26, 2024



RealClearPolitics has Trump ever so slightly in front in Pennsylvania, too, though his leads in some of the other states are slimmer than WaPo has them. All seven statewide averages them are within the margin of error. The positive spin on all of this for Harris is that she's taken a moribund Democratic campaign, slouching toward near-certain defeat, and both energized and consolidated her party. She's also more competitive among independents, at least for now, and has taken the polling lead nationwide. She has a real chance of winning, as various models now favor her. The positive spin on all of this for Trump is that he's polling better nationally than he was in 2016 or 2020, and that Harris has perhaps edged out to a modest advantage after a full month of glowing coverage and no scrutiny. He's still in a better position on the top two or three issues facing the country (economy, inflation, immigration) with the fundamentals tilting his direction. Add all of these factors together and we're looking at a jump ball. Turnout, ballot operations, and independents. I'll leave you with another reminder of the stakes of this election, in which Kamala Harris -- who has signaled openness to outright court-packing in the recent past -- is expected to be a powerful ally of anti-SCOTUS fanatics on the Left if she wins:

Senator Whitehouse says that Kamala Harris will support packing the Supreme Court, and that the Harris campaign has told him that his unconstitutional bill is "precisely aligned with what we are talking about." https://t.co/O2xalJS56w — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) August 26, 2024



This is why both the presidential race and Congressional races are so crucial -- especially in the Senate. On that front, the polls favor Republicans to hold serve in all of their seats this cycle (though Ted Cruz is once again being given a tough challenge in Texas), while West Virginia looks gone for the Democrats. That would put Republicans at 50. This, if is borne out, would be 51:

📊 MONTANA poll by @POStrategies for Montana GOP



Senate

🟥 Sheehy: 51%

🟦 Tester (inc): 44%

🟪 Other: 3%

—

Governor

🟥 Gianforte (inc): 53%

🟦 Busse: 34%

—

Attorney General

🟥 Knudsen (inc): 50%

🟦 Alke: 36%

—

August 18-20 | 500 LV | MoE: ±4.38%https://t.co/vQSslMNToA pic.twitter.com/Gd91nXMLIM — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) August 25, 2024



That's the possible good news for the GOP. The less good news is that in a slew of other should-be winnable races, their nominees are trailing by mid-to-high single digits, or even double digits. Some of those seats may still be in reach, but Democrats are in a much better defensive position that Republicans had hoped, suggesting the ceiling might be a slim Republican majority in the upper chamber, with little breathing room. Sometimes Senate races break late. Stay tuned.