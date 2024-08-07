Report: Nearly 100 Illegal Immigrants on Terror Watchlist Released Into US Under Biden-Harris

Last week, we wrote about Kamala Harris' speech at a California mosque in which she demanded Americans stop using supposedly bigoted language like 'radical Islamic terrorism' and 'illegal alien.' We also covered the development that two illegal immigrant Jordanian nationals who tried to breach one of the most sensitive military installations in the country were granted bail and released under the Biden-Harris administration's insane, anti-deportation policies. Harris publicly mused about convicted terrorists being allowed to vote from prison in our elections. She also ridiculed the notion that terrorists were exploiting the southern border to infiltrate the country:

Kamala Harris is a national security disaster.



In 2019 she mocked the idea that terrorists "are trying to invade the country" through the southern border. "It couldn't be farther from the truth."



Just last month it was reported that, on her watch, hundreds of migrants tied to… pic.twitter.com/N67IMXrQVd — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) July 25, 2024



In that same piece, we relayed NBC reporting that the Biden-Harris administration was frantically trying to track down hundreds of illegal immigrants who were brought into the country by an ISIS-linked human trafficking operation, many of whom are still unaccounted for. That story came on the heels of this related episode: "Per federal source familiar, ICE, in conjunction w/ the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, arrested 8 Tajikistan nationals w/ suspected ISIS ties in NYC, LA, and Philly in recent days. I'm told all 8 crossed the southern border illegally, received 'full vetting,'" and were released. A few months prior to that, NBC aired this report. Watch it:

NBC: The Biden administration RELEASED a member of an Afghan terror organization, whose name was on the terror watch list, into the U.S. after he illegally crossed the border — then tried to cover it up. pic.twitter.com/qg0O9z3OuF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 12, 2024

"Among the record number of migrants crossing the southern border was a member of an Afghan terror organization who was released into the US...[he] illegally crossed into California in March of last year. His name is on a US terror watch list, identifying him as a member of...a terrorist group that has killed Americans...[He] was allowed to apply for work authorization and board planes in the US, according to those officials. After almost a year, ICE officials arrested him in San Antonio, but when he went to court, US officials tell us, ICE withheld classified information about his terrorism ties. A judge ordered him released on $12,000 bond, which he posted, and was freed last month."

A new Congressional report reveals that this case was not an isolated incident. America's failed Border Czar, before being tapped as Biden's point person on immigration, mocked the idea that precisely these sorts of things happen. Not only do they happen -- they happen much more frequently than anyone realizes:

BREAKING: Per new DHS data provided to @JudiciaryGOP, between fiscal years 2021-2023, at least 99 illegal aliens on the FBI terror watchlist were released into the US after being arrested by Border Patrol at the southern border, and another 34 watchlisted aliens are still in DHS… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 5, 2024

Nearly 100 illegal immigrants on the terror watch list have been released into the United States during the Biden administration, while Border Patrol agents have encountered migrants on the watch list from dozens of different countries, a new House report is revealing. "Under the Biden-Harris Administration, of the more than 250 illegal aliens on the terrorist watchlist who were encountered by Border Patrol at the southwest border between fiscal years 2021 and 2023, DHS has released into American communities at least 99, with at least 34 others in DHS custody but not yet removed from the United States," the report by Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee, a copy of which was first obtained by Fox News Digital, says. The staff interim report also found that immigration judges granted bond to at least 27 migrants on the watchlist who entered illegally, and that Border Patrol has encountered tens of thousands of migrants from countries that could present national security risks – including 2,134 Afghan nationals, 33,347 Chinese nationals, 541 Iranian nationals, 520 Syrian nationals, and 3,104 Uzbek nationals.

Dangerous catch and release policies have been applied to millions of illegal entrants since Biden and Harris took office, including nearly 100 people the US government had already placed on terror watch lists. It's psychotic. Bear in mind that none of these stats account for any of the two million Biden-Harris-era known got-aways, who were not processed at all. Kamala Harris is on the record pooh-poohing this threat entirely and lecturing Americans not to use terms like 'radical Islamic terrorism' and 'illegal alien' to accurately describe the threat. Finally, on the subject of 'vetting' under Border Czar Harris, I'll leave you with this:

Somehow missed this last week. Weirdly, it wasn't a major national news story when an illegal immigrant who arrived under Harris and Biden (released pending a 2026 court date) shot a police officer in San Antonio: https://t.co/9PwaNTWet3 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 5, 2024