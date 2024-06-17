Palestinians Have Once Again Shown How the 'Two State Solution' Remains a Dangerous Fantasy

Let's pretend, just for a moment, a long record did not exist of the Palestinians rejecting every single 'two state' peace proposal ever offered to them -- even pre-dating the creation of the modern-day state of Israel in the Jewish ancestral homeland. Let's also pretend as though Hamas leadership has not explicitly and violently ruled out the concept of side-by-side coexistence in the days following their genocidal massacre of Jews last year, which they've also pledged to replicate. In this fantasy world, we might argue (or wish cast) that the views of the Palestinian people writ large aren't represented by the anti-peace forces and actions referenced above. A new public opinion survey conducted by a Palestinian firm based in the West Bank, which explains its methodology in soliciting useful responses out of war-torn Gaza, should disabuse us of any notion that a two-state solution is even remotely possible now, or any time soon.

The consistent and unmistakable fact, demonstrated across multiple polls since October 7th, is that average Palestinians strongly support Hamas' evil massacre, and similarly strongly oppose any outcome that allows a Jewish state to survive or exist. These are fanatically anti-peace views that are incompatible with any realistic compromise. When Palestinian 'leadership' from Arafat to Hamas has answered various peace offers with violent jihad and intifada, those despicable actions unequivocally reflect the sweeping sentiments of their people:

Two-thirds of Palestinians reject a two state solution. They care much more about Israel not existing than having a state of their own. Peace not possible with this mindset. Stop forcing Israel to play along with this delusion. https://t.co/Qly0gWHQT5 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 15, 2024



Sixty-seven percent of Palestinians support the Hamas slaughter of 1,200 civilians, the raping of women, the decapitation of children, and the kidnapping of hostages. The large majority of them -- including a strong majority in Gaza, which has been decimated by the war Hamas started -- give a thumbs-up to this evil:

Former Hamas hostage Moran Stella Yanai:



One of the kidnappers looked at me and said 'Welcome to Gaza.' We get to a home and they put me down on the floor and then you see eight Arab men and then he asks that we all get naked.



Translation and captions via @YaariCohen pic.twitter.com/moV1wfJnB4 — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) June 15, 2024



People who favor this inhumane savagery cannot be reasoned with. This is what they do to their own children:

How can we expect peace when this is the type of content shown to Palestinian kids. Hamas spreads its hate wherever it can, even to the youngest children.



The world must demand Hamas to surrender, for the sake of all Israeli and Palestinian children. pic.twitter.com/iGWrwof3A1 — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) June 16, 2024

Kindergarten school drama in Gaza, where children demonstrate how to take hostages. Proud parents as a non-paying audience. pic.twitter.com/f1lduJlv73 — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) November 10, 2023



It's also madness to continue to pressure Israel to not finish a war against an implacable enemy that continues to kill Israelis and target civilians (including launching attacks from areas that are supposed to be 'humanitarian zones:'

Yesterday militants launched 5 rockets from the humanitarian safe zone. Three of the rockets fell short in the Gaza Strip. All of which threatens Palestinian civilians.



The lack of criticism over this strategy or coverage of these actions incentivizes more of it. pic.twitter.com/l9pfmIGAVG — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 15, 2024

BREAKING: Capt. Wassem Mahmoud, 23, from Beit Jann, and seven other IDF soldiers were killed by Hamas explosives in Rafah today.



May their memory be a blessing 💔 pic.twitter.com/wNOCDYUjmU — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) June 15, 2024

As Hamas' chief terrorist has made clear in his own words, Israeli and Palestinian civilians are both vital to his strategy. Jewish deaths are an over-arching goal, of course, while Palestinian deaths are a "necessary sacrifice." He is also a fanatical opponent of a two-state solution, obviously, having explained that he'd "never" accept any peace offering that allowed the Jews to survive "because this is the land of Muslims." It is a dangerous delusion to treat these realities as anything other than what they are -- and to try to pressure Israel to endlessly and fruitlessly pursue some quixotic Western fantasy, at the expense of their own people's safety. But so much of the Biden administration's incoherent "policy" on the Gaza war has been designed to offer nominal and real support for Israel while also pandering to the Hamas supporters and sympathizers in Biden's base. One particularly maddening manifestation of this approach (which also entails Biden claiming that the "genocide" screamers have a point) has been the dangerous and idiotic "humanitarian pier" misadventure, which has cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars, and has gotten Americans injured:

NEW Lifespan of Biden’s $320 million pier:



May 17: Biden’s pier opens



May 21: “No aid from pier has been delivered to broader population”



May 28: Pier ops suspended after piece breaks off



June 8: U.S. resumes pier deliveries



TODAY: Pier to be torn down due to rough seas pic.twitter.com/Y9ATqyUOLU — John Hasson (@SonofHas) June 14, 2024

A predictable debacle and an embarrassment -- and all for a talking point to try to placate American voters who side with Hamas. If we had an honest media, this would be a big scandal and problem for Biden, but many journos are both Israel-hostile (based at least on their tribe's identity/intersectionality obsession) and not motivated to make things even more challenging for Biden as he wheezes toward the election. Biden is not going to satisfy monsters who "protest" an exhibit in New York dedicated to victims of the 10/7 massacre, singing Hitler's praises and explicitly praising the terrorists. These are real things that happened, just recently. I'll leave you with a reminder that while Israel has their security concerns to address and worry about over there, we have similar and very serious problems to deal with here at home, too:

"America is the Cancer!

America, Secularism, Democracy, Capitalism are cancers"

"Islam is the answer"



Students at the University of Illinois Chicago speak at a Friday sermon pic.twitter.com/HWB5dmaob7 — Hamas Atrocities (@HamasAtrocities) June 14, 2024



The "Death to America" contingent within America is growing louder and more brazen. It's increasingly feeling like it's a matter of time:

“A heavily armed Queens man who has shared extreme Jihadist views online was busted in his ‘ghost car’ early Wednesday – with sources saying they feared the nut was planning something ‘very bad.’” https://t.co/GjmWzxCGEr — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 14, 2024

