We Have New Cost Estimates on Biden's Gaza Terror Pier
There's a New Date for Netanyahu's Speech to Congress
How Joe Rogan Reacted to Mexico's 37 Political Assassinations This Year
MSNBC's Morning Joe Had a Total Meltdown Over This WSJ Piece About Biden
The Question That Awkwardly Ended This Interview With a Biden Spokeswoman
The Myth That Biden Had Nothing to Do With the Prosecutions of Trump
Did Biden Co-Chair Mitch Landrieu Have the Worst Take on What Commemorating D-Day...
A New 'Miss Maryland USA' Was Crowned. Here's the Catch.
Remember That Poll Showing Biden Up +10 in Pennsylvania? Here's How He's Doing...
Voters in This Border State Will Decide If Police Can Arrest Illegal Aliens
Democrat Governor Signs Legislation Mandating a In-Person Voting Program Inside Jails
LIVE: Day 5 of Hunter Biden's Gun Trial
GOP Senate Nominee Bernie Moreno Receives Endorsement From SBA Pro-Life America in Key...
Here's How This Vulnerable House Democrat Responded to Donald Trump's Guilty Verdict
Tipsheet

So Far, Post-Trump Conviction Polling Offers Some Worrying Early Tea Leaves...for Joe Biden

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  June 07, 2024 12:01 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

On Monday, I wrote an analysis of some of the very earliest polling to emerge since Donald Trump's conviction by a New York City jury.  My overall assessment was that the numbers were mixed, and that it was too early to really draw any serious conclusions.  I wrote the following, which I still believe is true: "Until we have a few weeks' worth of high-quality polling at the national and state levels, and we can see the impact on polling averages after May 31, fixating on any of these polls is likely not a terribly fruitful exercise. But from what we've seen in the data above, this is so far  looking like an overall shrug from voters."  We are now more than a week removed from the trial outcome, and some high-quality national and state-level polling is trickling in.  

Advertisement

It's still premature to draw any definitive conclusions, and post-debate polling later this month will probably give us a clearer picture of where the race stands.  But if I were a Biden supporter, I'd be worried about Emerson's fresh national poll, Fox's batch of state-level surveys, and some new data from the New York Times.  Note well that all of these numbers are from polling conducted after Trump's conviction:


Trump is up one point, head-to-head, as opposed to up two points in May.  With leaners pushed, it's an exact tie, unchanged from last month.  When the ballot is expanded to include other options, Trump leads Biden by six points, a single point stronger than last month.  Republicans have a two-point generic ballot lead, improved by one net point over the previous survey in this series. Biden's approval rating is precisely unchanged, while his disapproval ticked up by one point.  Taken together, these numbers practically scream 'statistical noise.'  There is no meaningful difference in Emerson's pre-verdict and post-verdict polls, and in some very minor ways, the picture is a tiny bit darker for the incumbent.  Meanwhile, in mid-May, the New York Times sent a ripple of angst throughout Democratic politics by publishing battleground state polling that generally looked rather alarming for Biden.  Here is an interesting follow-up:

Recommended

The Myth That Biden Had Nothing to Do With the Prosecutions of Trump Victor Davis Hanson
Advertisement


This is close to an apples-to-apples comparison, and the movement toward Biden among these swing state voters is...quite modest, and certainly within the margin of error.  And Trump still leads within this cohort.  Which brings us to the new batch of Fox News state-level data.  Again, this is cannot be received as heartening news inside Biden HQ:


Somehow, the best news here for Biden is in Florida, where he "only" trails by four points, with Trump at 50 percent.  Given the direction of Florida's politics in recent years, this top line number may underestimate Trump's likely margin there.  The RealClearPolitics average has Trump up eight in Florida, for what it's worth, including this new data point.  Here's a slightly different look at results from the same polls:

Advertisement


In all four states, governors (three of four are Republicans) all enjoy majority support and vastly out-perform Biden's approval rating.  Glenn Youngkin's approval rating, for instance, is 30 full points better than Biden's in Virginia.  Multiple polls now show the Old Dominion tied or extremely close.  For now, at least, yes, Virginia appears to be in play.  Finally, in case you missed it, Quinnipiac is out with a new survey showing Trump leading Biden by five points in Georgia.  An observation:


Tags: DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN POLLING 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Myth That Biden Had Nothing to Do With the Prosecutions of Trump Victor Davis Hanson
LIVE: Day 5 of Hunter Biden's Gun Trial Mia Cathell
We Have New Cost Estimates on Biden's Gaza Terror Pier Katie Pavlich
A New 'Miss Maryland USA' Was Crowned. Here's the Catch. Madeline Leesman
MSNBC's Morning Joe Had a Total Meltdown Over This WSJ Piece About Biden Matt Vespa
How Liberals Pay Off Their Bimbos Ann Coulter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Myth That Biden Had Nothing to Do With the Prosecutions of Trump Victor Davis Hanson
Advertisement