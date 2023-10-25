Hamas Founder's Son Explains What Made Him Become an Undercover Informant for Israel

Mosab Hassan Yousef is the son of a founder of the terrorist organization Hamas. Despite being raised in that environment, and indoctrinated with searing hatred for Jews and Israel, Yousef says he grew alienated from his father's band of killers at an early age. In the mid-1990's, his doubts and disenchantment calcified into full opposition, and he decided to become an agent for Israel's internal security service, Shin bet. He worked undercover on behalf of Israel for approximately a decade. Having served in that critical and risky capacity for years, Yousef finally got out, converted to Christianity, became a US citizen, and "now lives in an undisclosed location," per CNN anchor Jake Tapper's introduction to this fascinating and illuminating interview.

Yousef says he turned his back on Hamas after witnessing their brutality firsthand, including in their torture of fellow Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel. He knew the fate that would await him if he were discovered, but signed up to help Israel anyway:

.@JakeTapper: "Did the barbarity and the cruelty of what Hamas did to innocent civilians on October 7, did that surprise you?"



Yousef: "Well, you know, they surprised me as they surprised everybody by the scale of the attack...but their brutality, their nature, it did not… pic.twitter.com/meWvuF5sny — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 23, 2023



"They did all types of crazy things, you know, they put needles under people's fingernails, you know, and I witnessed that firsthand. So, I'm not surprised to what extent Hamas can go." Barbarians. He wants them defeated for good, exhorting President Biden to help the Israelis win decisively. An extraordinary quote:

.@JakeTapper: "Strategically, do you think it is wise for the Israeli Defense Forces to stage a ground incursion into Gaza to uproot Hamas? Do you think that's a smart thing to do?



Yousef: "Well...Hamas started this war...[T]hey start a war every few years. Whenever they want… pic.twitter.com/kTWPykc3es — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 23, 2023

"Israel now is fighting on behalf of the free world...As an ex-Hamas member, the son of the founder of Hamas organization, and today as an American citizen, I ask the President of the United States to give Israel the necessary cover, the necessary supply, whatever it takes to uproot Hamas. Otherwise, the next war is going to be deadlier...[Hamas starts] a war every few years. Whenever they want money, you know, they shed children's blood. This is their game, and this has to stop."

Yousef warns that urban warfare will be very difficult, noting the network of tunnels and the series of booby traps Hamas has undoubtedly set to stymie an invading force. He's right, even if many the tunnels have been destroyed. He also expresses extreme skepticism that 'humanitarian aid' for Palestinians in Gaza will find the intended recipients, noting that despite the United States and Europe being generous on this front, Hamas embezzles the money. "They steal the aid. So much aid came into Gaza, Hamas used all that aid to build tunnels under the ground and now look at the chaos they are creating," he says, arguing that a full siege of Gaza is required to defeat this "brutal enemy of humanity." Incredibly, many Western so-called 'progressives' reject Youself's lived experience and moral clarity, effectively or directly taking the side of the terrorists over the free world. Choosing the brutal enemy over humanity.

Leftist Ive League college professors have praised the October 7 massacre as 'exhilarating' and an 'awesome, stunning victory' (I simply do not believe subsequent apologies like this). A member of Congress has tripled down on falsely blaming the Jews for bombing a hospital that wasn't even bombed, with the full backing of various colleagues, and party leadership turning a blind eye. These are not outliers. The naked support for Hamas' inhumanity and cruelty within prevalent elements of the Left has been shocking even to people who describe themselves like this:

Even as a practicing Muslim. Even in my black niqab and gloves that covered me from head to toe. Even though my blood is half Palestinian, specifically from Gaza. Even though I was raised to be viciously antisemitic. I was never so consumed with hate and darkness that I could… — Yasmine Mohammed 🦋 ياسمين محمد (@YasMohammedxx) October 23, 2023



Yes, the videos do seem endless, and they're especially ubiquitous on campuses. As a reminder, many of the "pro-Palestine" zealots were racing out to celebrate Hamas while the blood of the butchered innocent civilians was still wet, and before Israel had even counted its dead. In some cases, they were mobilizing while the terrorism was still actively underway. These people are pro-Hamas and pro-Jew-murder. There's no getting around it:

Important. This post from the Palestine Solidarity Campaign on 7 October. The first call for a demo. Posted at 2pm.



At 2pm Hamas were still busy slaughtering innocent Jews. Nothing else was happening.



This is why they are on our streets. To support Hamas terrorists. pic.twitter.com/tzNbuRUxYr — David Collier (@mishtal) October 24, 2023

I'll leave you with an international law expert deftly and relentlessly filleting anti-Israel talking points on BBC:

You’ll be hard pressed to find more knowledgeable experts on international law and how it effects Israel in its response to the Hamas massacre, than barrister Natasha Hausdorff! Brilliant explanation here on BBC. pic.twitter.com/q2qMzeF7UH — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) October 21, 2023

