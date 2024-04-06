Harvard Hires 24/7 Security to Protect 'Anti-Israel' Wall

Harvard University employed around-the-clock security guards to monitor and protect an anti-Israel wall created by pro-Palestine students.

The “apartheid wall” features various artwork and quotes showing their support for Palestine and their distaste for Israel. One of the quotes is from the leader of a U.S.-designated terrorist organization. Another is from the former spokesperson for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, Ghassan Kanafani— which is a communist Palestinian terrorist organization infamous for hijacking aircraft and mass murder.

“The Palestinian cause is not a cause for Palestinians only, but a cause for every revolutionary wherever he is, as a cause of the exploited and oppressed masses in our era,” the quote reads.

Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said that the university’s “ antisemitic bias is indisputable at this point.”

The Daily Wire noted that pro-Israel flyers have been repeatedly torn down and vandalized throughout the campus.

The outlet details several instances where Harvard was accused of antisemitism.

Fliers of Jewish civilians taken hostage by Hamas have been repeatedly vandalized on campus, including last month when a groundskeeper employed by a company contracted by Harvard acted aggressively when being confronted for ripping down posters. He was asked to leave campus and will not be assigned to work on campus again, according to a Harvard spokesperson. In another incident, hostage posters were vandalized with anti-Semitic and 9/11 conspiracy graffiti at the start of this spring semester. In December, Zarchi revealed for the first time that the university told him that he must put away the menorah he lights on campus during Hannukah to avoid vandalism.

The university’s hate toward Israel surfaced after Harvard’s president, Claudine Gay, refused to agree that students’ calls on campus for the genocide of Jews are a violation of her school’s conduct policy during a December 5, 2023, congressional hearing on campus antisemitism. She resigned from the university just one month later.