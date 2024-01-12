Biden's Own Words Show He Was Wrong on Foreign Policy Yet Again
Does Joe Biden Have Any Self-Respect?
Our Crime and Self-Defense Problem
The Credibility of Georgia's Prosecution Team in Trump Case Takes Another Hit
Border Patrol Chooses Sides After Abbott Seizes Land in Overrun Eagle Pass
Oh, So That's How Much U.S. Aid We've Lost Track of in Ukraine
Democrat Running to Fill George Santos' Seat Has Some Explaining to Do About...
Abbott Seizes Control of Eagle Pass Park Without Warning to Combat Biden's Migrant...
Horrific: Group of Men Sexually Abused Toddlers in a Houston Mall Bathroom, FBI...
Chuck Todd Is Looking to Liz Cheney to 'Save' the GOP From Trump
House Republicans Advance Pro-Life Bill Protecting College Students
Are These the Frontrunners to Be Trump's VP?
Did Hunter Biden Just Cave?
School Superintendent Says She Faced 'Pushback' for Wanting to Implement Antisemitism Trai...
Tipsheet

This Country Just Demoted a National Sporting Captain Because He's Jewish

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  January 12, 2024 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner, File

South Africa is an extremely violent, racist country.  NPR reported this week that the African nation is averaging "75 killings and 400 robberies with aggravating circumstances every day, according to official statistics," accounting for one of "the highest violent crime rates in the world."  It's so bad that "experts have warned that the South African police are losing the battle against crime," fueling a lucrative, and tragically necessary, private security industry.  It's also a very racist country, tainted by the legacy actual apartheid -- not the false, ignorant talking point deployed against Israel -- where bigotry remains a lasting problem.  Racial tensions continue to flare up, sometimes violently, and government-imposed race quotas have drawn major protests from non-whites and whites alike.  The government defends the quotas as a necessary artifact of previous government-institutionalized discrimination.  Today, the South African government is shutting off market access to farmers whose operations are deemed "too white."

Advertisement

This dysfunctional country, wracked by violence and poisoned by past and present racism, is currently leading a show trial prosecution at The Hague, against Israel's supposed "genocide" in Gaza at the United Nation's so-called 'International Court of Justice.'  Israel "often boycotts international tribunals and U.N. investigations, saying they are unfair and biased. But this time, Israeli leaders took the rare step of sending a high-level legal team" to defend itself, per an AP report.  The court and the UN are deeply biased against Israel, and the United States government does not recognize international courts' authority.  As the BBC notes, the tribunal's "rulings are theoretically legally binding on parties to the ICJ - which include Israel and South Africa - but in practice, unenforceable."  The Israeli delegation is nevertheless fighting this public relations battle, arguing that it's morally upside-down to accuse the Jewish State of 'genocide' because it's prosecuting a war against genocidal terrorists that murdered, mutilated, and raped 1,200 civilians in a surprise attack late last year, and who still hold dozens of hostages against their will.  

Israel tries to avoid civilian casualties to the greatest extent possible.  Their enemy's whole goal is civilian casualties, including enthusiastically "sacrificing" their own people for the cause.  It's extraordinary and disgusting that these arguments even need to me made, but apparently they do:

Recommended

Rand Paul's 2024 Announcement Is a Brutal Thread About Nikki Haley Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Here is a transcript of one of Israel's attorney's defense of the Jewish State's actions after October 7th.  The civilized world is on Israel's side, as is often the case.  The bigots, barbarians and communists are with South Africa and Hamas.  Given Germany's well-known, deeply dark history with Jews and genocide, this holds significance:

As the lead nation in the persecution of Israel, this is an appalling yet on-brand development in South African society:

Because violence from anti-Semities is expected at the games, South Africa has decided to strip its own team captain of his status because he's Jewish.  It's for his own good, they argue. This is being justified as a violence-avoiding "safety" precaution.  It is actually rank bigotry and cowardice, handing a heckler's veto to aggressive Jew-haters.  As for Israel's implacable, anti-peace, ferociously genocidal enemy, they just keep making Israel's case for it:

Advertisement

And in light of the US and UK's necessary airstrikes against a terrorist group based in Yemen -- a group de-listed as a terrorist organization by the Biden administration, in hopes of appeasing the Houthis' Iranian overlords -- I'll leave you with the latest self-indictment from Hamas' Western admirers.  These are anti-Israel, anti-Western, anti-American, pro-terrorism zealots:


Tags: ANTI-SEMITISM GENOCIDE JEWS SOUTH AFRICA ISRAEL HAMAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rand Paul's 2024 Announcement Is a Brutal Thread About Nikki Haley Matt Vespa
Border Patrol Chooses Sides After Abbott Seizes Land in Overrun Eagle Pass Spencer Brown
The Credibility of Georgia's Prosecution Team in Trump Case Takes Another Hit Matt Vespa
As House Republicans Look Into Impeaching Biden, Jim Jordan Has an FD-1023 Request for Christopher Wray Rebecca Downs
The Latest Sign That Consumers Just Don't Want Electric Vehicles Spencer Brown
Chuck Todd Is Looking to Liz Cheney to 'Save' the GOP From Trump Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Rand Paul's 2024 Announcement Is a Brutal Thread About Nikki Haley Matt Vespa
Advertisement