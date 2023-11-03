A Terrorist Was Processed and Released Into the U.S.
People Notice an Alarming Reality After Hezbollah Leader's Speech
The Cowardice on Israel Begins
The Weapon Israel Plans to Use in Dealing With Hamas' Terror Tunnels
Democrats Have a Real Anti-Semitism Problem
It's Official: Hezbollah Declared War on Israel
Introducing the SAFE Act: The 'Most Anti-Hamas Immigration Legislation'
Who’s Pulling Biden’s Puppet Strings? NBC Just Gave Us a Clue.
Unemployment Rate Surges to Highest Level Since January 2022
What Do We Make of This Poll Showing Decreasing Support for Biden From...
Students Walk Out in Protest of Inclusive Transgender Bathroom Policies
Salon Went There in Publishing Worst Piece on Israel-Hamas War
Here's Why Students Walked Out of Hillary Clinton's Columbia University Class
Guess Who Voted Against Condemning Anti-Semitism on College Campuses
Tipsheet

Here We Go: 'Pro-Israel' Democrats Start to Waffle on Israel's Self Defense

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  November 03, 2023 12:01 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool

In the immediate aftermath of the hell on earth visited upon Israeli civilians by Iran-backed Hamas terrorists, most Democrats in Washington -- aside from the predictable fanatical Israel haters and bigots -- talked a strong game about Israel's right to self defense.  Many of us warned that although such statements of solidarity were nice, the real test would lie in the days and weeks ahead.  Once the initial shock of the massacre wore off, and Israel's military was grinding through a brutal war to destroy Hamas, how long would the support truly last?  Here we are, less than four weeks past the single largest one-day mass murder of Jews since the Holocaust, and the President of the United States is calling for a temporary "pause" in the IDF's offensive, supposedly for 'humanitarian' reasons.  Not only that, he's threatening to veto crucial military aid to Israel if it's not paired with money for Ukraine:  

Advertisement


I personally support helping both of these allies in their fights for survival against anti-American enemies, but this is not a time to play games.  If there's a case to make for both batches of funding (and I believe there is), make each case, and vote on them separately.  Don't let Israel twist in the wind while Ukraine-related politics in the US bogs down the debate.  It's reckless and unacceptable, but that appears to be the route most Congressional Democrats are headed, too.  Only a dozen members of the allegedly pro-Israel House Democratic minority voted to pass the GOP's stand-alone Israel bill, with IRS-related offsets.  Democratic leaders in the House and Senate are arguing that they'd rather not send any help to Israel if it means a separate vote on Ukraine funding and less money for the recently-doubled IRS.  

Worse, ostensible Israel supporters in the upper chamber are already going wobbly on Israel's war against Hamas.  A member of leadership has now publicly embraced a Hamas-boosting "ceasefire," while other prominent liberal Senator is hand-wringing about the civilian casualties that Hamas both directly causes and habitually exaggerates.  MSNBC primetime hosts are prattling about 'disproportionality,' even after Israel delayed its incursion by weeks ands done everything imaginable to urge civilians to evacuate the north of Gaza.  For some, We Stand With Israel lasted a few weeks, and really just days once the actual fighting started.  With "allies" like these...

Recommended

The Weapon Israel Plans to Use in Dealing With Hamas' Terror Tunnels Matt Vespa
Advertisement


I added, "don’t get me started on the mind-numbing 'disproportional' idiocy. And although, horribly, Gaza civilians are dying (Hamas’ fault), taking Hamas’ death toll stats seriously is absurd. Recall the “500” innocents who didn’t die in the hospital that wasn’t bombed by not Israel."  How can any fair-minded person, and especially someone purporting to be a defender of Israel, look at details like this and decide that the solution is for Israel to let up, or show 'restraint,' or bear some moral burden?  This is who's responsible for the plight of innocent Palestinians:

Advertisement


As mentioned in my first tweet above, have these people forgotten about what a Hamas leader said just this week?


There's no ambiguity in any of that.  Here's what another Hamas official said about civilians, dismissing their importance:


There is no "ceasefire" or "peace deal" possible with genocidal maniacs who plainly don't care even about the lives of their own people.  I'll leave you with yet another glaring double standard within the 'international community' that exposes the obsession with, and different rules applied to the lone, tiny Jewish state on earth -- better known as anti-Semitism:

Advertisement


And a flash of anguished truth, quickly suppressed:


Tags: DICK DURBIN JOE BIDEN ISRAEL HAMAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Weapon Israel Plans to Use in Dealing With Hamas' Terror Tunnels Matt Vespa
Who’s Pulling Biden’s Puppet Strings? NBC Just Gave Us a Clue. Spencer Brown
It's Official: Hezbollah Declared War on Israel Matt Vespa
Here's What Happened When a Jewish Man Went Undercover at a Free Palestine Rally Matt Vespa
Guess Who Voted Against Condemning Anti-Semitism on College Campuses Rebecca Downs
One Sick War Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Weapon Israel Plans to Use in Dealing With Hamas' Terror Tunnels Matt Vespa
Advertisement