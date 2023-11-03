Here We Go: 'Pro-Israel' Democrats Start to Waffle on Israel's Self Defense

In the immediate aftermath of the hell on earth visited upon Israeli civilians by Iran-backed Hamas terrorists, most Democrats in Washington -- aside from the predictable fanatical Israel haters and bigots -- talked a strong game about Israel's right to self defense. Many of us warned that although such statements of solidarity were nice, the real test would lie in the days and weeks ahead. Once the initial shock of the massacre wore off, and Israel's military was grinding through a brutal war to destroy Hamas, how long would the support truly last? Here we are, less than four weeks past the single largest one-day mass murder of Jews since the Holocaust, and the President of the United States is calling for a temporary "pause" in the IDF's offensive, supposedly for 'humanitarian' reasons. Not only that, he's threatening to veto crucial military aid to Israel if it's not paired with money for Ukraine:

NSC spokesman John Kirby: “The president would veto an only Israel bill." pic.twitter.com/P4b7hvfNbW — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) November 2, 2023



I personally support helping both of these allies in their fights for survival against anti-American enemies, but this is not a time to play games. If there's a case to make for both batches of funding (and I believe there is), make each case, and vote on them separately. Don't let Israel twist in the wind while Ukraine-related politics in the US bogs down the debate. It's reckless and unacceptable, but that appears to be the route most Congressional Democrats are headed, too. Only a dozen members of the allegedly pro-Israel House Democratic minority voted to pass the GOP's stand-alone Israel bill, with IRS-related offsets. Democratic leaders in the House and Senate are arguing that they'd rather not send any help to Israel if it means a separate vote on Ukraine funding and less money for the recently-doubled IRS.

Worse, ostensible Israel supporters in the upper chamber are already going wobbly on Israel's war against Hamas. A member of leadership has now publicly embraced a Hamas-boosting "ceasefire," while other prominent liberal Senator is hand-wringing about the civilian casualties that Hamas both directly causes and habitually exaggerates. MSNBC primetime hosts are prattling about 'disproportionality,' even after Israel delayed its incursion by weeks ands done everything imaginable to urge civilians to evacuate the north of Gaza. For some, We Stand With Israel lasted a few weeks, and really just days once the actual fighting started. With "allies" like these...

🧵27 days since Hamas terrorists massacred 1400 civilians. Israel delayed its invasion for weeks. Hamas leader JUST said they’ll launch endless 10/7-style attacks until Israel is annihilated. And major “pro-Israel” liberals are already going wobbly on Israeli self defense... pic.twitter.com/fbYRZEfwS6 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 2, 2023

…it’s extremely reckless for someone like Durbin, in leadership, to embrace a “ceasefire.” Hamas violated the last ceasefire by butchering women and children. They respect nothing. A “ceasefire” prevents Israel from doing what must be done, and allows Hamas to regroup… — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 2, 2023



I added, "don’t get me started on the mind-numbing 'disproportional' idiocy. And although, horribly, Gaza civilians are dying (Hamas’ fault), taking Hamas’ death toll stats seriously is absurd. Recall the “500” innocents who didn’t die in the hospital that wasn’t bombed by not Israel." How can any fair-minded person, and especially someone purporting to be a defender of Israel, look at details like this and decide that the solution is for Israel to let up, or show 'restraint,' or bear some moral burden? This is who's responsible for the plight of innocent Palestinians:

Terrorists hoarding fuel and energy for their terrorism, as civilians suffer. As usual, the moral fault lies with Hamas. https://t.co/TYn2hnAB7D — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 2, 2023

As mentioned in my first tweet above, have these people forgotten about what a Hamas leader said just this week?

Hamas Official Ghazi Hamad: We Will Repeat the October 7 Attack Time and Again Until Israel Is Annihilated; We Are Victims - Everything We Do Is Justified #Hamas #Gaza #Palestinians pic.twitter.com/kXu3U0BtAP — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) November 1, 2023



There's no ambiguity in any of that. Here's what another Hamas official said about civilians, dismissing their importance:

On RT, a Hamas official explains they built tunnels instead of bomb shelters because it’s the “job of the UN” to build shelters for Palestinians



You don’t have to take Israel’s word for it — Hamas makes it very clear how much they “care” about Gazans

pic.twitter.com/qmMlITFKj8 — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) October 30, 2023



There is no "ceasefire" or "peace deal" possible with genocidal maniacs who plainly don't care even about the lives of their own people. I'll leave you with yet another glaring double standard within the 'international community' that exposes the obsession with, and different rules applied to the lone, tiny Jewish state on earth -- better known as anti-Semitism:

It's truly crazy to me that Pakistan can expel 1.7 million Afghans -- at the start of winter -- and most of the world will be silent



While rabidly protesting in the streets that Israel is trying to kill terrorists next door, in a territory that they gave away as an olive branch https://t.co/ZA6eZZZ5ub — Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) November 2, 2023

Pakistan is displacing 1.7 million Afghans. There will be no marches in Times Square. There will be no campus protests. There will be no condemnation from the U.N. Staffers will not weep in the halls of the State department. The coverage on cable news will be incidental. https://t.co/icLJNml0h6 — Daniel Friedman (@DanFriedman81) November 2, 2023



And a flash of anguished truth, quickly suppressed:

As innocents grieve in Palestine, they cry ‘All this because of the dogs of Hamas.’



A man covers the mouth of the bereaved. Power of truth:

pic.twitter.com/Yq77ZWObTV — Ed Husain (@Ed_Husain) November 1, 2023



