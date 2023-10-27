The Pro-Terrorist UN Wants a Humanitarian Truce in Israel-Hamas War

The United Nations is trying to protect the terrorists again. As Israeli ground operations intensify in the Gaza Strip, along with artillery barrages and airstrikes, a full-scale invasion is on the horizon. Israel remains committed rightfully in eradicating Hamas from Gaza after their vicious terror attack left 1,400 Israeli men, women, and children dead.

As a full-scale invasion looks imminent, the UN wants a humanitarian truce that will only help the terrorists. Anything that halts Israel’s military campaign helps the terrorists. Any aid that flows into Gaza will only help Hamas. Luckily, for this resolution, it’s non-binding. So, Netanyahu should and probably will ignore these calls, not wanting to repeat the mistakes of the 2006 Lebanon War, where Israel caved to UN demands, which saved Hezbollah from a death blow (via Axios):

The UN General Assembly on Friday approved a resolution that calls for a "durable and sustained humanitarian truce" in the Israel-Hamas war. The big picture: The resolution is non-binding, but it carries symbolic weight, particularly as the UN Security Council remains deadlocked on taking action on the war. The U.S. joined 13 other nations in voting against Friday's resolution. Multiple UN Security Council resolutions related to the war have failed to pass or have been vetoed by the U.S. or Russia and China. Details: The General Assembly approved Friday's resolution 120 to 14, with 45 countries abstaining. The resolution calls for an "immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities." It condemns "all acts of violence against Palestinian and Israeli civilians, including all acts of terror and indiscriminate attacks, as well as all acts of provocation, incitement and destruction." The resolution calls for the "immediate and unconditional release of all civilians who are being illegally held captive."

Katie wrote earlier this week how the UN sided with the terrorists:

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres gave a speech at the UN General Assembly Tuesday and excused the October 7 terrorist attack carried out by Hamas on thousands of innocent Israeli citizens. At least two hundred people are being held hostage by Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip and 33 Americans have been killed. "The attacks by Hamas did not happen in a vacuum," Guterres said, falsely stating Gaza is under "Israeli occupation." Israel left Gaza in 2005. In 2007, the people of Gaza elected Hamas as their government, who turned the 25 mile strip into a terrorism hell hole.

Ignore the UN until the job is done. The problem is that Joe Biden reportedly wants a humanitarian pause until more aid can be given to Hamas. That’s where all of this is going, folks. Hamas seized control of the strip in 2007. Any information about the conditions on the ground is from the mouths of terrorists, who, obviously, lie.