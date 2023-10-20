Biden Reminds Us That Talk Is Cheap
Tipsheet

Compare and Contrast: What Does, and Does Not, Outrage This Squad Member

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  October 20, 2023 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Missouri Democratic Congresswoman and 'Squad' member Cori Bush is a committed "defund the police" radical who operates under an ethical cloud and surrounds herself with lunatics.  She is also an apparent bigot, repeatedly refusing to speak with her city's Jewish newspaper, even after more than 1,300 Jews were slaughtered by terrorists less than two weeks ago.  One of her leftist fellow travelers in Congress is also reportedly shunning the Jewish press.  After this week's violent, functionally pro-Hamas protests at the Capitol, in which hundreds were arrested and multiple agitators were charged with assaulting police officers, Bush cheered them on.  After the October 7th massacre, Bush's busy personal twitter feed fell silent.  For days.  Finally, on October 12th, she tweeted about the attack, in the context of attacking a Republican.  All of her subsequent tweets have been anti-Israel and/or pushing a 'ceasefire,' which would benefit Hamas and hamstring the Jewish state's ability to defend itself or avenge its men, women, and children by eliminating their killers.  Her office feed did publish a statement just after the mass murder.  It was appalling:

She mentioned 'Palestine' before Israel, twice. She instantly tried to draw an equivalency on the death toll, mourning the loss of Palestinian lives -- presumably based on Hamas' propaganda count -- which surely included the murderers.  Speaking of whom, she conspicuously failed to condemn, or even mention, Hamas.  She did, however, condemn Israel's 'occupation' and 'apartheid.'  That's right, her statement made no specific mention of the terrorists who butchered civilians by the hundreds, in cold blood, instead attacking the victims' country.  She called for a ceasefire, on the actual day of the attack.  Israel was still counting its dead.  The blood of children was not yet dry.  And this member of Congress wanted the world to know that the Jews should not be able to defend themselves, at all.  Think about that for an extra beat.

For the record, Gaza isn't occupied.  Israel unilaterally pulled out of that territory and handed it over to Palestinian rule in almost two decades ago.  They've been rewarded with nonstop terrorism and threats ever since.  Also, the actual 'apartheid' is in Gaza.  In Israel, Arabs live side-by-side, in peace, with Jews.  They form political parties.  They serve in government.  They function in society, enjoying a wide array of rights.  In Gaza, literally the only Jews are Hamas-held hostages.  Bush and her ilk look at these facts and conclude that Israel is the problem.  Contrast Bush's perfunctory statement of regret over generic, non-specific 'loss of life' on both sides with her moral fury over the possibility that a fellow Squadster may face formal sanction for her various egregious actions over recent days:

Cori Bush is much more energized and offended over Rashida Tlaib's potential censure than she ever let on about Jewish children and women being butchered by Hamas -- a group that I'm not sure she's ever explicitly denounced.  But she'll passionately denounce this.  Recall that Tlaib, who has a long track record of anti-Semitism, issued a similarly disgraceful statement after the Hamas attack, repeatedly declined to specifically condemn Hamas' dismemberment of babies, rushed to falsely accuse the Jewish state of bombing a hospital in Gaza, then doubled down after reams of evidence debunked that blood libel:


Tlaib is a menace and a bigot -- and her sister in bigotry has her back.  The 'Islamophobia' and 'racism' cards are as predictable as they are pathetic and devoid of meaning or reality.  As I've noted previously, perhaps one good way to help combat Islamophobia is to intensely disavow and condemn Islamist terrorists' mass murder of Jews, without delay, qualification, caveat or bogus equivalency.  Tlaib, Bush, and others have proven themselves utterly incapable of doing so.  Draw your own conclusions.  I'll leave you with some examples of what their fellow pro-Hamas fellow travelers have been up to lately:

