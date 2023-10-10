Rashida Tlaib's Flag Choices Outside Her Office Following Hamas' Terror Attack Are...Interesting

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) finally released a statement on the Israel-Hamas war; as Rebecca noted, it’s what you’d expect. As soon as the words “occupation” and “apartheid” were mentioned, you knew it was trash:

The statement only got worse from there. "The path to that future must include lifting the blockade, ending the occupation, and dismantling the apartheid system that creates the suffocating, dehumanizing conditions that can lead to resistance," she went on to say, using the terminology she has used many times in the past to express anti-Israel sentiments. She continued to use the term throughout the statement. "The failure to recognize the violent reality of living under siege, occupation, and apartheid makes no one safer. No person, no child anywhere should have to suffer or live in fear of violence. We cannot ignore the humanity in each other," she said. In conclusion, Tlaib also called for cutting off aid to Israel, blaming that for the violence, rather than Hamas -- which her statement contained zero mention of.

It’s a sanitized and watered-down way of saying Israel had it coming when it didn’t: this was a planned terrorist attack with the help of Tehran. They admitted it.

What’s worse is that the Biden administration admitted they knew the $6 billion in unfrozen assets offered to them could go to terror operations. They did it anyway. The sophistication of the assaults pointed to outside help, which was one of the first observations noted by experts in the first hours of the invasion. Israel deserved to have its citizen slaughtered, their children kidnapped, and their women raped because of…apartheid or something. And that’s not even true: all Israelis, Jewish and Arab alike, have the same rights and access to every facet of society, including voting, which was not afforded to black South Africans under white rule.

We can thank former President Jimmy Carter for legitimizing that stupid talking point.

And while it shouldn’t be shocking that she has a Palestinian flag outside her office, the Pride flag in the vicinity makes this a humorous exhibit, a pure contradiction if we ever saw one. Lady, dare we say what happens to the LGBT folks in the West Bank and Gaza?

Hint: it usually involves them being thrown off rooftops (via Washington Examiner):

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) still has a Palestinian flag hanging outside of her House office after the invasion of Israel by Hamas, during which hundreds of Israelis and some Americans were killed. Over the weekend, Hamas, a Palestinian militia group whose mission is to destroy Israel, invaded Israel and bombarded the country with missiles. […] Tlaib’s office did not respond to comment about the Palestinian flag hanging outside her office amid the invasion of Israel. A spokesperson for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) did not respond to a request for comment.

But Tlaib wasn’t the only one siding with the terrorists. Her sisters in the Squad all peddled similar talking points, though Ilhan Omar has pretty much become a de facto Hamas spokesperson at this point.