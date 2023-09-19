Chicago's Mayor Has Quite the Take After IL Goes With Cashless Bail

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) released a statement on Monday after Illinois abolished cash bail as a condition of pretrial release, with some exceptions for violent and sexual crimes, saying putting people in jail does not work for keeping the public safe.

"If incarceration [equals] safety, the U.S. would be the safest country in the world. We’ve tried prosecuting our way out of gun violence. It hasn’t worked," Johnson posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"For too long, the money's bond system has exacerbated existing inequities and disparities in the legal system and has not improved safety. Pretrial detention, as a result of the inability to pay bond, further decimates communities that have long been impacted by mass incarceration and the destabilization of families and households," Johnson said.

Thank you to the legislators and advocates making Illinois a national leader in reform by working to eradicate a broken system.

As Madeline wrote for us yesterday about the new system: