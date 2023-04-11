Gavin Newsom: I've Got Some Political Advice for This Ron DeSantis Character

You know, I have a slight inkling that Florida's governor may not be clamoring for the political advice of a man whose state has fallen in population for the third consecutive year, after having previously experienced nothing but population growth for its entire existence. The state Ron DeSantis has been governing has gained more than 700,000 new residents since 2020; Gavin Newsom's has lost more than half-a-million. But Newsom is on his shadow presidential campaign tour of red states, posturing as the "true" torch-carrier of freedom in America, and he's seeking all the attention he can get. Last week, he was on the ground in Florida to try to score political points. Back at home, a prominent tech executive was brutally murdered in the streets of San Francisco. Now he's offering unsolicited pointers for DeSantis, under friendly questioning from President Biden's former spokesperson:

Absolutely nothing is funnier than Gavin Newsom, who is so demonstrably terrible at his job that California lost more residents than any other state over the past few years, lecturing Ron DeSantis on how to govern as Florida continues to be the fastest growing state in the… https://t.co/mU28wd9R2v — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) April 10, 2023

If Biden eventually defies conventional wisdom and pulls the plug on 2024, Newsom conspicuously covets the Democratic nomination. As a bonus, if he were to win the presidency, he'd get to join the many Californians who are flooding away from his state. Like many other leftists, it appears as though he's rooting rather openly for Trump to be the GOP nominee. Notice that the clip of Newsom above was shared by a Trump fan, as the Trumpworld/Leftist alliance against DeSantis continues to take shape. The original poster actually argued that Newsom isn't rooting for Trump to be the Republican candidate, but was giving "honest advice" here. And if there's one thing Gavin Newsom is known for, it's his unfailingly truthful and good-faith guidance to help Republicans be more politically successful. If someone believes that, or expects others to believe that, I'm not even sure what to say. Meanwhile, the Miami Herald was forced to change an embarrassingly misleading headline after falling for yet another lie from an infamous DeSantis-hating serial fabricator and grifter:

The Miami Herald published an inaccurate headline about the arrest of former Democratic candidate Rebekah Jones' son Thursday. Jones is a former Florida state employee who accused the DeSantis administration of hiding data about the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic from the public. A state inspector general later determined her claims to be false. The Herald article's original title, "13-year-old son of Rebekah Jones, whistleblower who clashed with DeSantis, arrested over memes," made it appear as though Jones' son was arrested for making jokes. However, in reality, Jones' son was arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot up his school. The Herald later changed its headline to "Son of Rebekah Jones, Florida Whistleblower, arrested in probe of threatening internet posts." The Pensacola News Journal reported, in an article titled "Rebekah Jones' son arrested in Florida after allegedly threatening to shoot up school, stab students," that the son wrote several troubling messages on social media, including: "I want to shoot up the school." If I get a gun I’m gonna shoot up [Holley Navarre Middle School] lol." "I’m getting a wrath and natural selection shirt so maybe but I don’t think many ppl know what the columbine shooters look like." "Okay so it’s been like 3-4 weeks since I got on my new antidepressants and they aren’t working but they’re suppose to by now so I have no hope in getting better so why not kill the losers at school."

One hopes that this kid gets the help he needs, as these kinds of comments could constitute serious red flags. His mother, of course, played the victim, threatened to sue a news organization for reporting accurately about the situation (she loves lawsuit threats -- this thread is absolutely insane), and asked gullible supporters for money. She was hoping to spin this situation as, 'The Ron DeSantis Police State Jailed My Son In Retaliation For My Whistleblowing.' Even with her son repeatedly threatening to kill classmates, in writing, she decided to stick with her political fixation and grievance narrative. She's nothing if not committed. DeSantis, for his part, has been using his newly-bolstered political capital to push through a conservative agenda in Tallahassee since his thumping re-election victory. One can debate whether some of his new policies and proposals, especially on certain social issues, could become vulnerabilities if he ends up as the Republican nominee for president. But what seems clear, at least so far, is that the people of Florida like what they're seeing from the leader they just re-elected by nearly 20 points:

FLORIDA POLL: Governor DeSantis's job approval rating jumps to four-year high



Overall:

Approve: 59%

Disapprove: 39%



Hispanics

Approve: 56%

Disapprove: 39%



Mason Dixon (A-) | n=625 | 03/27-30https://t.co/wRskV31jn7 pic.twitter.com/DGctbWQ5ZL — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) April 4, 2023

I'll leave you with the president fielding a question about whether he's going to run for re-election:

Reporter: “Are you running in 2024?”



Biden: “Well I’ll either, I’ll either be rolling egg or uh, being the guy, you know, the guy who’s pushing them out.”



pic.twitter.com/k2d2XdNtBC — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 10, 2023



