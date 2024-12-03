IRS Whistleblower Reacts to Biden's 'Ludicrous' Claim Justifying Hunter's Pardon
Tipsheet

The Chinese Are Illegally Shipping Weapons to North Korea...From California

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 03, 2024 2:00 PM
Pyongyang Press Corps Pool via AP, File

The Department of Justice announced the arrest of Chinese national Shenghua Wen Tuesday on a series of weapons trafficking and illegal possession charges. Wen is in the U.S. illegally after overstaying a student visa. 

"According to an affidavit filed on Nov. 26 with the complaint, Wen obtained firearms, ammunition, and export-controlled technology with the intention of shipping them to North Korea — a violation of federal law and United States sanctions against that nation. Wen and his co-conspirators allegedly exported shipments of firearms and ammunition to North Korea by concealing the items inside shipping containers that were shipped from Long Beach through Hong Kong to North Korea," DOJ released in a statement. "On Aug. 14, law enforcement seized at Wen’s home two devices that he intended to send to North Korea for military use: a chemical threat identification device and a hand-held broadband receiver that detects eavesdropping devices. On Sept. 6, law enforcement seized approximately 50,000 rounds of 9mm ammunition that Wen allegedly obtained to send to North Korea."

"A review of Wen’s iPhone revealed to law enforcement that in December 2023, Wen smuggled items from Long Beach to Hong Kong with their destination being North Korea. Messages retrieved from Wen’s cellphones revealed discussions he had earlier this year with co-conspirators about shipping military-grade equipment to North Korea," the details continue. 

According to the Center for Immigration Studies, thousands of Chinese Nationals overstay their visas each year. 

"Exchange visitors overstayed at a rate of 5.6 percent, and university and other traditional students overstayed at a rate of 4.1 percent. Just over 9,000 citizens of China overstayed on student or exchange visitor visas, representing more than 16 percent of all student/exchange overstays," CIS found. 

Over the past four years, thousands of Chinese illegal aliens have crossed into the United States from Mexico. 

Tags: CHINA

