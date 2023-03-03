'Progress' Watch: Accused Mass Shooter Released Without Bail in Seattle

Apparently, a lot of voters will need to learn even more painful lessons about the outcomes of "progressive" policies before they change their voting patterns. Or maybe they'll just never change their voting patterns, and simply accept all the harm and failure as a painful badge of honor. Tribal loyalty above all. Seattle seems to be one of the most hopeless cesspools, despite a Republican actually winning a local election on the issue of crime -- albeit narrowly against a full-blown police abolitionist candidate, who carried 47 percent of the vote. From the city that brought you CHOP/CHAZ and the deadly "summer of love," here's the latest adventure in pro-crime lunacy:

Commit a mass shooting, get released. A very Seattle story: "A King County judge granted pre-trial release to a man accused of killing one person and shooting six others in the Jan. 2020 mass shooting in downtown Seattle." https://t.co/eaYmrGPcHe — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 1, 2023

A King County judge granted pre-trial release to a man accused of killing one person and shooting six others in the Jan. 2020 mass shooting in downtown Seattle. Tolliver will have to wear an ankle monitor as he goes to live with his grandmother before the trial next month. He did not have to post bail. Instead, he just had to promise to return to court. The King County Prosecutor’s Office argued that Tolliver should have remained in jail. “If you are charged with murder in the first degree, and six counts of assault in the first degree, and have shot victims at random, you absolutely should be held reasonably in jail, and that’s what we argued for,” McNerthney said. The seriousness of the crimes he is accused of, alongside the randomness of the shootings, makes him a risk to society, according to McNerthney. Prosecutors are also concerned by Tolliver’s pattern of behavior. McNerthney said that Tolliver has a history of violating court orders and illegally possessing a gun...Prosecutors believe Tolliver was shooting at a rival gang member when he randomly hit bystanders downtown.

Sometimes, left-wing, woke, "equity"-focused prosecutors are the problem. Other times, left-wing, woke, "equity"-focused judges pick up the slack on behalf of criminals. This accused offender, who allegedly shot seven people, was released from custody as of Wednesday, pending trial. No bail. So much progress. Meanwhile, in Chicago, a police officer was murdered this week. Guess who the alleged shooter was?

A Chicago police officer was killed Wednesday in a close-range exchange of gunfire with a man while investigating a domestic altercation in Gage Park, officials said. The 18-year-old man who allegedly shot the officer received a gunshot wound to his head and remains hospitalized in critical condition. CWB Chicago has learned that the 18-year-old was arrested last summer after police said he and two other people ran from a car that had just been used in a shooting. The Cook County state’s attorney’s office rejected felony charges against him...Around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, four officers responded to a call of a man chasing a woman with a gun in the 5200 block of South Spaulding during a domestic altercation, police said. Officers saw the 18-year-old man running from the scene, and they chased after him, according to a CPD media statement. The statement said that the 18-year-old fired his weapon, striking the officer multiple times, and the officer returned fire, striking the man in the head. Police recovered the man’s handgun at the scene, according to CPD.

Last summer, this suspect was involved in a shooting, but faced no consequences: "Chicago police detectives asked prosecutors to charge the 18-year-old with aggravated battery by discharging a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and criminal trespass to a vehicle, CPD records show. But the state’s attorney’s office rejected those charges, leaving the man to face a single misdemeanor count of resisting police, according to the records," this report explains. The judge in that case "released him on his own recognizance, and prosecutors dropped the misdemeanor charge in November, court records show." A few months later, he murdered a police officer. Chicagoans may have just bounced the disastrous Lori Lightfoot from office, but as I warned after her concession, there's a decent chance she could be replaced by someone measurably worse:

Leftists -- especially white savior leftists -- will break hard for Brandon Johnson, who is a community organizer paid by the Chicago Teachers Union (which infamously went on strike right after kids were finally back in schools), and who is a 'defund the police' fan. The libs are not okay:

Via a Chicago friend (who worries the ‘defund-the-police-teachers-union- stooge’ candidate could win the mayoral runoff) is this gem posted by the daughter of Illinois’ longtime Dem Senate president—reacting to the prospect of a relatively moderate Dem possibly prevailing: pic.twitter.com/aUd5biiB5p — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 2, 2023

A few hours south in St. Louis, a left-wing prosecutor is under heavy political fire for appalling decisions like this:

You see… George Soros targeted St. Louis with millions of dollars to elect Kim Gardner. A highly racist, highly extremist, highly incompetent prosecutor who has spent her tenure prosecuting homeowners for the act of self defense & suing police. pic.twitter.com/RLB6OMrKeY — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 2, 2023

Last week Riley was again violating his bond driving illegally and speeding near a high school volleyball tournament. He ran through an intersection and crashed into another car…https://t.co/Vq9Yip7GAh — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 2, 2023

It don’t worry… Kim Gardner knows who the real victim in all this is. pic.twitter.com/kYjfom7SH0 — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 2, 2023

Soros is really getting his money's worth with these people, and he's very proud of it. Let's conclude today's 'progress' tour in our nation's capital, which Democrats want to turn into a new state:

This picture shows a bullet hole in an apartment window. A man was shot and killed in DC last night, 14th & V St. NW. There were so many shots fired that an unfortunate female bystander was wounded, and several buildings and cars were hit. @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/IAsDhCGVPA — John Gonzalez (@John7News) March 2, 2023

The city council just recently reduced penalties for a host of violent crimes, including gun crimes. Criminals are thriving. I'll leave you with this -- maybe it's time for another ingenious tax increase?

New projections show D.C. tax revenue dropping by more than $400 million in upcoming years, and the report points the finger at the continued absence of federal and other office workers from downtown, according to D.C.’s chief financial officer. https://t.co/DEObCJsLTB — NBC4 Washington (@nbcwashington) March 1, 2023



