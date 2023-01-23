Awful: Fox News Weatherman Violently Attacked in NYC Subway by Teens...Who Likely Won't Be Prosecuted

Fox News weatherman Adam Klotz was beaten by a group of teenagers on a New York City subway over the weekend, sending him to the hospital. Klotz posted an Instagram video describing the assault, in which he appeared battered and bruised. The meteorologist said he tried to come to the aid of an older gentleman being harassed by the alleged assailants, at which point they turned their attention to him.

He's clearly trying to remain upbeat about everything, and it looks like he's escaped any serious or lasting bodily harm, but this is still frightening:

Just awful. @AdamKlotzFNC was beaten on the nyc subway by a group of teens after he tried to get them to stop harassing an older man. Several of the assailants were arrested and released. Will there be charges? This is outrageous. https://t.co/2chE2oNM8D — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 22, 2023

Weatherman Adam Klotz, 37, recounted the vicious attack in an Instagram video, appearing bruised and battered as he described how he was going home on a train after watching the New York Giants NFL playoff game at a bar when he saw “this older gentleman was being hassled by this group of seven or eight teens.” “I was like, ‘Yo, guys, cut that out.’ And they decided, ‘All right, if he’s not going to get it, you’re going to get it.’ And boy did they give it to me,” Klotz said. “They had me on the ground. My ribs are all bruised up, too. They got their hits in.” Police sources said the meteorologist was on a No. 1 train around 1:15 a.m. when he confronted the teens, who may have been smoking weed at the time, too. The young suspects fled the train at the 18th Street station after the assault, but three of them — two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old — were soon nabbed by cops, sources said.

If 'seven or eight' of these teenagers participated in the beating, fewer than half of them were arrested, per the New York Post report. Then what happened?

Police eventually cut the trio loose. “Juvenile reports were prepared, and their parents were called to pick them up,” a rep for the NYPD said Sunday. It’s unclear why the three nabbed suspects were released without facing charges, but an NYPD spokesman claimed Sunday that the department did not have that option because of their ages and the fact that the crime involved an apparent misdemeanor. A rep for the city Law Department, which prosecutes juvenile crimes in the Big Apple, said in an email that the victim has to file a complaint with the Department of Probation before it gets involved. Probation would then decide whether to refer the case to the Law Department for prosecution, the representative said. The 17-year-old suspect could have been charged as an adult before the state’s “Raise the Age” law, which took effect in 2019. The revised law raised the age for a youngster to be charged as an adult from 17 to 18.

Klotz was treated for minor injuries at a Manhattan hospital. It sounds like he'd need to file a special appeal for there to be any chance that any of the teenagers who beat him to face any form of prosecution. It's all so very 'progressive,' isn't it? And what lesson do you think the teens derived from this experience? They were said to have been badgering and abusing an elderly man, allegedly on drugs, when they violently attacked another person who tried to intervene as a Good Samaritan. And it appears as though they will face zero meaningful consequences for any of it. What kind of adults are they likely going to become? Here is Klotz discussing the ordeal further on Fox & Friends, providing additional details:

Klotz, fortunately, will be fine. "I got X-rays. I’m OK. This is all going to heal. So, it’s all good," he said. The Indiana native added, “New York City! What a place. The Big Apple.” Speaking of the Big Apple, here's another sign of the times:

Crime is making it a lot harder to get cash in the Big Apple. You can bank on it. Chase Bank is locking up multiple around-the-clock ATMs early “due to rising crime.” “Our apologies. We decide (sic) to close several ATM vestibules at 5 PM or 6 PM, aligning the hours of service to that of the normal branch hours, due to rising crime and vagrancy that occurred in these previously 24/7 vestibules,” Chase tweeted this week. But the bank was cagey about the extent of the cutbacks. In August, the Post reported that banks around the city were locking out ATM users at night in an effort to keep out homeless people — some of whom were using the vestibules as toilets...Joseph Giacalone, a retired NYPD sergeant and adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, warned, “When a major bank like Chase is closing ATMs early or limiting access because of crime, it’s about time that Albany acts. We know retail is getting crushed by crime and now banks are worried about their customers. Lax policies, dumb laws, DAs that don’t prosecute, and incompetent politicians, are doing their best to usher in the 1990s.”

Just another day in New York City, under the 'leadership' of a hard-Left, Soros-backed District Attorney. Will the Democrats who run the city and state do anything at all? Might they even follow the insane lead of their counterparts in Washington, DC and make the laws even more pro-criminal, in the name of "equity" and "justice"?