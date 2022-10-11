Surprise: Border Czar Visits Texas, Fails to Visit or Mention Border Crisis

The Biden administration's border czar traveled to Texas over the weekend, but she evidently wanted to talk about everything but the border. Vice President Kamala Harris attended two events in Austin, including a high-dollar Democratic fundraiser, at which she spoke about abortion, contraception, gay rights, 'voting rights,' and virtually everything under the sun. Except, that is, the Texas-centric fiasco at the Southern border that she's at least ostensibly been tasked with addressing. That she would scrupulously avoid this matter is entirely unsurprising; she's averted her eyes from it as much as possible over the past year-plus, with the exceptions of fanciful 'root causes' lip service, and one extremely brief photo op far from the epicenter of the problem.

This pitiful showing is still more than can be said of President Biden, who has not been to the country's southern boundary in well over a decade. He'll occasionally chime in to smear border patrol agents with a provable lie, or some such, but that's roughly the extent of his interest in the historic humanitarian and security crisis his policies have turbocharged. A House Republican who represents a border district noticed that Harris was coming to his state and repeatedly urged her to come tour the border:

VP Harris is coming to Texas tomorrow for a fundraiser.



It’s not too late for her to add a stop at the border.



We can even load the room up with Democrats for her.



But they’ll tell her the same thing everyone else will: it’s absolute lawlessness at the border. pic.twitter.com/bqSKGZXguP — Tony Gonzales (@TonyGonzales4TX) October 7, 2022

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) also noticed that the VP was coming to the Lone Star State, with a glaring omission on her schedule:

— 7 p.m.: Harris will give the keynote address at the Texas Democratic Party Johnson-Jordan Reception at the Hyatt Regency Austin.



— 8 p.m.: Harris will leave Austin to return to D.C. #BidenBorderCrisis — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) October 8, 2022

Despite the pressure, Harris attended her abortion festival and her Democratic fundraiser (virtually indistinguishable these days), then jetted out of the state. The border czar, once again, couldn't be bothered to face the border -- though a cynic might insist upon recalling how eager she was to visit, back when she believed there was some political utility in doing so, hence a series of anguished photo shoots by elected Democrats. Those days are gone. Instead, over the weekend, well-heeled, progressive Austin audiences were treated to vice presidential pearls of wisdom like this:

KAMALA HARRIS: "I'm just gonna state a fact. It's not political, it's not an advertisement, it's just a fact. So, there's this thing in the United States Senate called filibuster..." pic.twitter.com/C20OQYnajR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 8, 2022

She is talking to adults here, mind you, not first graders. It should go without saying that, when she wasn't off doing something else, Harris was an enthusiastic participant in filibusters during her short stint in the US Senate. When Democrats use that parliamentary tool, it's standing up to power, or whatever. When Republicans do the same, it's an echo of Jim Crow, obstructing progress. More cringeworthy was Harris' latest ode to Venn diagrams, a subject that she raises often, cracking herself up:

“I really love Venn diagrams!” Kamala Harris exclaims.



“You know, the circles, right? Three usually.” pic.twitter.com/5tQp7B0S4T — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 9, 2022

Hilarity. Based on available reporting, would you care to guess who didn't attend Harris' events in his state? Robert Francis O'Rourke, the Democratic nominee for governor, that's who. I'm sure it was just a scheduling conflict, and not the abiding unpopularity of the Biden administration, and the Vice President personally, among Texans. There's a reason why Texas Republicans celebrated when Harris' trip was announced. Meanwhile, the border crisis grinds on and on:

NEW: While you were sleeping… 6,700 migrant apps across entire SWB w DRT & EPT accounting for 3500 of them. Then this morning something I never thought I’d see: migrants running from Mexican officials to cross and walk calmly into BP custody @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/iwLEDkmzkK — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) October 9, 2022

I'll leave you with this. Might another group of illegal immigrants soon be 'cruelly' flown to one of the most elite vacation destinations in America?