Watch: Stacey Abrams' Incoherent, Radical Answer on Abortion

Georgia's Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams appeared on Fox News Sunday, where she was pressed on a number of subjects. Abrams is trailing in the polls, and appears to be on track to lose to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp -- again. In 2018, Abrams lost by more than 50,000 votes, but has spent the last four years enriching herself and raising her national profile by claiming that result was illegitimate. This made her a star within her party, which pretends to otherwise horrified by election trutherism, with numerous top Democratic officials indulging and affirming her conspiracy theories. She has tried to pretend that she didn't spread lies about her election loss in recent months, gaslighting and rewriting history on the matter, in order to sidestep obvious questions about hypocrisy. But she didn't merely decline to concede. She asserted that she'd won, alleging that the race was "stolen" from her, and that the election was neither free nor fair:

Abrams is lying.



ROLL THE TAPE! pic.twitter.com/wtzEUGxAW8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 3, 2022



Anchor Shannon Bream confronted Abrams with just one example of her serial election denial, which Abrams again falsely denied:

Democrat Stacey Abrams is confronted over her repeated claims she actually won her 2018 election loss and calling that election "stolen."



She has no answer. pic.twitter.com/rhfDC7fg0o — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 9, 2022



Her claim is that her statement that she'd "won" the election was really about a larger picture of winning in the long run, for a bigger cause, or whatever. But she's directly denied, repeatedly, that she lost a free and fair election to Brian Kemp. The Washington Post's fact-checker reviewed these explanations and concluded that Abrams is 'spinning the facts.' For his part, Kemp penned an op/ed last week pointing out that Abrams got crushed in court by an Obama-appointed federal judge who dealt a comprehensive blow last week to Abrams' arguments about Georgia's elections:

Stacey Abrams lost her bid to become Georgia’s governor in 2018. Almost overnight she devoted herself to peddling the fiction that her defeat was the result of voter suppression. She peddled it in talk-show appearances, interviews and magazine articles and on glitzy book tours. Ms. Abrams created a false narrative that much of her target audience was willing to accept and echo over the past four years...After a four-year legal battle costing Georgia taxpayers more than $6 million, Fair Fight and its fellow plaintiffs were slapped down by a federal court last week. In a Sept. 30 decision, U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones rejected all of Fair Fight’s claims about the 2018 elections. These included accusations that Georgia’s voter-list maintenance, citizenship verification and absentee-ballot cancellation processes were discriminatory. Among Fair Fight’s allegations were that the state violated voters’ rights under the First, 14th and 15th amendments and under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Judge Jones, an Obama appointee, had previously dismissed Fair Fight’s claims regarding long lines at polling places and precinct closures, as well as its unsupported claims that thousands of voters were unlawfully “purged” from the voter rolls. “The Court finds that Georgia’s system of voting is equally open,” wrote Judge Jones. “Although Georgia’s election system is not perfect, the challenged practices violate neither the Constitution nor the Voting Rights Act.” In response to Fair Fight’s claims that Georgia’s exact-match rules disproportionately affected minority voters, Judge Jones wrote, “Here, plaintiffs have not provided direct evidence of a voter who was unable to vote, experienced longer wait times, [or] was confused about voter registration status.” Ms. Abrams’s politically motivated claims about me and the state of Georgia, which she monetized and sold to the rest of the country, have come crashing down.

Abrams pretended her legal rout was actually a "victory," despite losing on every single count. Very on-brand for her. Meanwhile, here's how she answered Bream's question on whether she would support any limitation on abortion, even very late in pregnancy:

"Were you to become governor, where would you draw the line? 15 weeks? Viability? 36 weeks? What's the limit?"



STACEY ABRAMS: "The arbitrary standards of timelines ignore the medical reality that it is a fallacy we know exactly when a pregnancy starts." pic.twitter.com/ZLRzoNCNNd — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 9, 2022



Her tortured word salad boils down to: Zero restrictions or limits, all the up to birth. She couldn't even concede that elective abortions at 36 weeks should not be permitted. It's barbarism. Also, who is denying that we know "exactly when a pregnancy starts"? Appallingly, Abrams' extremist stance is effectively the official Democratic Party position at this point, as again affirmed over the weekend by another Democratic gubernatorial nominee:

What’s extreme?



AZ’s Democrat nominee Katie Hobbs endorsing abortion up to the moment of birth live on national television



“If an AZ voter were to conclude from your previous answer that you do not favor any specific week limit on abortion, would they be correct?”



Answer ?? pic.twitter.com/pMSZtttY9j — Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) October 9, 2022



So if an abortionist wants to perform an elective abortion in the third trimester, he should be able to do so on demand, with the government "totally out of it." Heinous stuff, but that's what they believe. It goes far beyond pro-choice, and it's wildly out of step with most Americans, very much including women, who heavily favor limitations and restrictions, especially mid- and late-pregnancy. I'll leave you with another clip of Hobbs, who is refusing to debate her Republican opponent, even once: