After Successful Cancer Surgery, Sanders Touts New Poll Showing Massive Lead in Arkansas

In case you missed Spencer's post late last week, former White House Press Secretary and Arkansas GOP gubernatorial nominee Sarah Huckabee Sanders made a significant public announcement about her health. While any mention of the word cancer is scary, it appears as though doctors caught this issue early, and the procedure sounds like it was a success.

The prognosis from her doctor also sounds encouraging:

"I want to thank the Arkansas doctors and nurses for their world-class care, as well as my family and friends for their love, prayers, and support," Sanders’ campaign wrote in a statement [on Friday]. "I look forward to returning to the campaign trail soon. This experience has been a reminder that whatever battle you may be facing, don't lose heart. As governor, I will never quit fighting for the people of our great state." Sanders’ doctor, John R. Sims, said Sanders will require continued treatment but that she is considered "cancer free" and should be "back on her feet within the next 24 hours." "I think it’s fair to say she’s now cancer free, and I don’t anticipate any of this slowing her down," Sims said.

She posted this photo and message over the weekend:

On our way home from the hospital - cancer free. Words cannot express how much we appreciate the outpouring of love, prayers and support! pic.twitter.com/LRPtoF11ty — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) September 17, 2022



On Monday, she touted a new survey pointing to a resounding lead over the Democrat in her race:

?? new Arkansas governor poll ??

50 days until Election Day! Let’s go!#arpx https://t.co/1Yp8iRWdKm — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) September 19, 2022



This contest should not be close:



Sure, it's Arkansas, a deep red state, in a red-tinted cycle. It's still remarkable to reflect on the fact that as recently as 2014, the state had a Democratic Senator (the state's other most recent Democratic Senator lost her seat in 2010). In that 2014 battle, Tom Cotton was virtually tied or trailing in a handful of polls around this point in the race. The final polling average projected a seven-point Cotton victory. He won by 17 points. Just something to keep in mind as we consider the state of polling heading into November. It remains unclear whether or not a red wave will crash onto the ruling party in a few weeks, and if so, how large it will get. But the number one issue facing voters is inflation and related economic pressures. Republicans lead by nearly 20 points on the economy, the latest inflation numbers were quite bad, and this is what the President of the United States had to say about it in his first sit-down television interview since early February, over the weekend:

60 Min: "What can you do better to lower inflation?"



Biden: "inflation rate month to month was just up an inch."



60 Min:"You're not arguing 8.3% is good news?"



Biden: "You're acting like all of a sudden 'my God it went to 8.2%'"



60 Min: "It's the highest rate in 40 years." pic.twitter.com/DEwugGct4d — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 19, 2022



I'll leave you with this:

Incredible given it was just 3 weeks ago that Biden justified up to a trillion dollars in unauthorized student loan transference based on hardships to be created by the ongoing Covid-19 emergency…. https://t.co/UMOGX3I7Or — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 19, 2022



If Republicans can't win big under these conditions, including in places far less conservative than Arkansas, this year, that would be an historic bungle. But even Chuck Schumer isn't counting on the opposition blowing it.