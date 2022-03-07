Watch: Russian Diplomat Brags About How Great America's Kremlin-Negotiated Nuclear Deal Will Be...For Iran

This entire story, which we covered last week, is not getting nearly enough attention. I realize there's a war on, but this reported American giveaway isn't unrelated to said war. According to sources, the Biden administration is about to hand the Iranian regime a massive victory, in exchange for basically nothing. The Obama administration's infamous nuclear deal, from which the Trump administration rightly withdrew the United States, was fatally flawed. It guaranteed Iran the ability to become a threshold nuclear state, effectively with the West's blessing, in exchange for temporary restrictions. What is coming together in Vienna is said to be far worse on substance. And to add insult to injury, it's Vladimir Putin's cronies who are acting as the go-between between Biden's diplomatic team and the anti-American fanatics from Tehran, who won't speak directly with Americans. Several members of the US delegation have resigned in protest over how lopsided the deal was becoming. If you missed it previously, read through this alarming and important thread from a whistleblower:

33.Iran won’t make any concessions on its ballistic missile activity, its terrorist activity and support for proxy groups, or taking further hostages from the United States and other countries. But it will get money anyways – lots and lots of money. — Gabriel Noronha (@GLNoronha) March 2, 2022



Note the part about cutting Congress out of this process. Having interviewed multiple members of the House and Senate about these developments in recent days, they say they are deliberately being kept in the dark about the specifics. Iran and Russia know what we're evidently preparing hand away. Our own representatives do not. Even as the US government seeks to isolate Putin's regime as a global pariah, they're allowing 'business as usual' to play out on this front. Astoundingly, Team Biden is relying on Russians to represent American interests in advance of shipping billions of dollars to the world's leading terrorism state sponsor, with virtually zero concessions coming in the other direction. Iran would be much richer, some of their worst and most murderous actors would be off the hook, and their illicit weapons programs would receive a major shot in the arm. And they still would become a threshold nuclear-armed state very soon. The Russian who's running this show is openly bragging about how fantastic the agreement would be...for Iran:

Shocking video: This is the lead Russian negotiator for the Iran nuclear talks, Mikhail Ulyanov.



He's bragging about how Russia, Iran, and China teamed up to deliver huge wins for Iran's nuclear program in Vienna negotiations. pic.twitter.com/oiTOgfh99i — POLARIS (@polarisnatsec) March 6, 2022

"Iran got much more than it could expect. Much more ... Our Chinese friends were also very efficient and useful as co-negotiators."

That clip is astonishing, from start to finish. And this could all be happening very, very soon:

State Dept says new Iran nuke deal (brokered by Russia) “within days” — “We can and should reach an understanding of mutual return to full implementation of the JCPOA within days.” pic.twitter.com/QBDFNSb37r — Adam Kredo (@Kredo0) March 4, 2022



It appears as though this scheme is being designed to allow billions of dollars to flow to Tehran before Congress can do a thing about it. It's completely outrageous. Russia, China and Iran are forming a modern day axis of evil, and the Biden administration is encouraging it by letting all three members of that axis dictate the terms of an accord that hugely benefits them, while hurting us. Indefensible:

More evidence this Iran deal brokered by Russia is designed to empower both Khamenei and Putin.



What Lavrov wants is to sell deadly conventional weapons and ICBM technology to Tehran while using Iranian channels for Russian sanctions busting. https://t.co/0gxlcrcjDy — Mark Dubowitz (@mdubowitz) March 5, 2022

The idea, promoted constantly by the Biden and Obama admins, that the US and Russia have shared interests when it comes to Iran, is ludicrous and delusional https://t.co/iW34vGIG6Z — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) March 6, 2022



I'll leave you with Rep. Liz Cheney ripping into the Biden administration over energy policy, as well as the allegedly forthcoming capitulation to Iran:

America can — and should — be the arsenal of energy for the world.



I joined @guypbenson to talk about the importance of bolstering domestic energy production, decisive action we can take to help Ukraine fend off Putin, & more. Listen here: https://t.co/VO7Ourm9pt pic.twitter.com/GXsfoeYDY2 — Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) March 4, 2022



With even some Democrats expressing concerns about what they're hearing, Congressional Republicans are demanding that any deal with Iran be submitted to the legislative branch for review in advance.