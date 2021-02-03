Update: GOP Candidate Expands Lead in NY-22 Race, But Final Certification Delayed By Judge

It's hard to believe that there's still an unresolved congressional race that's been hanging in the balance since an election that took place nearly three months ago, but the final result in NY-22 remains uncertain.

In our multiple posts about IA-02 – which some Democrats attempted to steal, ultimately unsuccessfully – we occasionally mentioned the contest in upstate New York as another ongoing electoral drama. We're now several days into February, and it looks like a final resolution to this outstanding race is still days away. A judge in New York just punted everything into next week: