Evil: New Evidence Points to Mass-Scale Forced Labor in Communist China

Guy Benson
Guy Benson
|
 @guypbenson
|
Posted: Dec 30, 2020 10:35 AM
  Share   Tweet  
Evil: New Evidence Points to Mass-Scale Forced Labor in Communist China

No one should or will be surprised by this, but it's an outrage nonetheless.  The Chinese Communist Party's egregious human rights record is one of the worst on earth, and the evidence continues to mount.  The forced labor issue is already on America's radar screen, with Congress moving to crack down, despite objections from some major corporations -- including the phony woke stars at Nike.  There's now mounting evidence that the regime's concentration camps and forced labor practices overlapped:

China has built more than 100 new facilities in Xinjiang where it can not only lock people up, but also force them to work in dedicated factory buildings right on site, BuzzFeed News can reveal based on government records, interviews, and hundreds of satellite images. In August, BuzzFeed News uncovered hundreds of compounds in Xinjiang bearing the hallmarks of prisons or detention camps, many built during the last three years in a rapid escalation of China’s campaign against Muslim minorities including Uighurs, Kazakhs, and others. A new analysis shows that at least 135 of these compounds also hold factory buildings. Forced labor on a vast scale is almost certainly taking place inside facilities like these, according to researchers and interviews with former detainees.

It is the duty of all Western and pro-human rights governments -- led by the United States -- to ensure that effective slave labor is not rewarded in the global marketplace. The US State Department is rightly highlighting China's ongoing abuses:


Does Disney have any comment on any of this, perchance?  Don't hold your breath.  And with all of this as a backdrop, let's not forget this disgraceful, sick joke about to play out at the United Nations:


China is jailing journalists for problematic reporting about the virus the regime unleashed on the world through lies and cover-ups, as it hers minorities into concentration camps and forces them to perform slave labor -- all while stamping out democracy in Hong Kong, in violation of international law.  Sounds like a great candidate for the Human Rights Council (along with these guys).  I'll leave you with Sec. of State sending a message to the Communists over Christmas, standing up for religious liberty and for our Australian allies (who are being bullied by Beijing):

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
Vox Reporter Backpedals His Mocking of Republican Rep-Elect Death from COVID After Twitter Beatdown
Julio Rosas

Update: Pelosi Will Seat Iowa Republican After Lawmakers Accuse Her of Interfering in the Race
Cortney O'Brien
Josh Hawley Will Object to Certification of Electoral College
Reagan McCarthy
HuffPost Reporter Doubles Down After Failing at Fact-Checking VP Pence on COVID Vaccinations
Julio Rosas

'Bureaucratic Gymnastics': Police Sound Off on Vaccine Delay for NYPD
Cortney O'Brien
Disgraceful: The Reactions to the Death of GOP Congressman from COVID Is What You’d Expect
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular