Raphael Warnock Dodges Question on Court Packing as Georgia Runoff Election Heats up

In the opening days of his runoff Senate election against incumbent GOP Senator Kelly Loeffler, Raphael Warnock joined fellow Democrats in avoiding taking a stance on “court packing.” The idea of expanding the size of the Supreme Court previously existed on the far-left fringe of the Democratic party, but now is gaining traction within the mainstream. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) vowed that “nothing is off the table” if Democrats take back the majority in the Senate.

Warnock likened a question about packing the court to division, claiming that Republicans “are trying to divide us” by raising alarms about adding justices to the high court.

WOW.



Democrat Raphael Warnock dodges twice when pressed on whether he'd pack the U.S. Supreme Court with left-wing judges.#GAsen #GApol https://t.co/Cead7BFPE6 — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) November 9, 2020

Senator Loeffler noted that Warnock "flat out refuses" to answer a worthy question on court packing, because he does not want to reveal his true stance to Georgia voters in such a heated election.

"He’s avoiding these issues because he supports them--but doesn’t want Georgians to know," Sen. Loeffler wrote in a tweet on Monday.

Over the weekend, after the presidential election was called for President-Elect Joe Biden, Sen. Schumer said that Democrats will “change America” if they win the pair of Georgia runoff elections that will decide control of the Senate. All of Sen. Schumer’s hand-picked candidates refuse to give a firm stance on the idea of packing the court, as it remains vastly unpopular with the majority of voters.