Progress: CNN Anchor, Famed Film Producer Call Out Hollywood on China Hypocrisy

Regular readers are aware that I have very strong thoughts on the Chinese Communist Party's malign influence and dreadful actions -- from Coronavirus, to Hong Kong, to massive human rights abuses. Likewise, I've been highly critical of American institutions, like the NBA and Hollywood, over their preening wokeness on domestic political issues, versus their conspicuous silence or active complicity vis-a-vis Beijing. So when someone steps up and tells hard truths or at least moves in that direction, it's a welcome development. I offered some qualified praise on this front for NBA head coach Steve Kerr a few months back, a departure from my previous harsh and deserved criticism of him. Kerr didn't exactly become a profile in courage, but his newer comments were at least an improvement.



Along similar lines, CNN anchor Jake Tapper and prominent Hollywood director Judd Apatow should be commended for joining what ought to be a non-partisan American chorus against the worst excesses of the Chinese regime. Here's how Tapper closed out his weekly "State of the Union" program on Sunday:

“The big problem is Disney thanking people accused of committing genocide.” @jaketapper calls out Disney for filming parts of “Mulan” in Xinjiang, the reported area in China where an estimated 2 million people of Muslim minority groups are being held in internment camps. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/qeUXQgUMpL — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) September 13, 2020

He noted that in the film’s credits, Disney gives thanks to China’s propaganda authorities for letting them shoot the film in the Xinjiang province...Tapper became further incensed as he noted that Disney also used Mulan’s credits to give thanks to the Turpan Public Security Bureau, which was sanctioned by the U.S. government for overseeing the torturous activities inside the camps. He also slammed Disney CFO Christine McCarthy justifying the credits for the fact that China’s authorities allowed Disney to film the movie where they did. “Really? How standard is it to film in an area where the local government has concentration camps and is being accused of genocide?” Tapper asked. “I guess we should be happy no parts of Fantasia needed to be filmed in occupied Poland.” “Who cares about the concentration camps, right?” Tapper sarcastically continued as he compared this to the NBA’s “immoral position” with their refusal to condemn China’s human rights abuses. He also slammed President Donald Trump for his alleged approval of China’s concentration camps.