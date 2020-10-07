Flashback: Here's How Kamala Harris Has Proven Time and Again She Is a Radical Leftist

On Wednesday night Sen. Kamala Harris will debate Vice President Pence in Salt Lake City, Utah. It is difficult to conjure a modern contest between two politicians so diametrically opposed on every potential issue and Wednesday's debate should show what a true-blooded Christian conservative will say when faced with one of the Left's most radical and extreme voices in Congress.

Hailing from ultra-liberal California and never having faced a truly conservative opponent in any contest throughout her career, it stands to reason that Sen. Harris could play her furthest left cards close to the vest during the debate. Certainly, Joe Biden has flagrantly avoided the hot button issues that could get him in trouble with centrist or disillusioned GOP voters. He has refused to say whether he is in favor of packing the Supreme Court, has refused to name any judges he might nominate to the Court, and tosses a word salad any time he's pressed about tax-payer funded abortion or eliminating fossil fuel energy.

Biden has the luxury of being backed by a 47-year career of never standing concretely on any political issue. He can tell skeptical voters today that he has changed and evolved over the years and, essentially, he can continue to change and evolve for whomever he needs to vote for him.

But Harris has cast her mold as a far-left Democrat time and again and has espoused beliefs and support for nearly every item on the wish list of the most radical part of her party.

Before the debate tonight, let's take a walk down memory lane and revisit some of Harris's most extreme statements before she attempts to ingratiate herself as a "moderate" and a "unifier" during Wednesday's debate.

Abortion - While Joe Biden either supports or doesn't support the Hyde Amendment depending on who is asking, he recently gained favorability with pro-abortion Democrats by saying he would make Roe v. Wade the "law of the land" if it were ever to be overturned by the Supreme Court. Previously (in the 70s), he actually criticized Roe for seeming to be an activist decision that wasn't supported by the Constitution.

Biden, who claims to be a Roman Catholic, is also dependent on support from pro-life Catholic Democrats, many of whom support the legal right to abortion. And despite his waffling on the Hyde Amendment and his vow to keep abortion legal, he has largely avoided saying something so extremely radical about abortion that he would turn off large swaths of voters.

Harris, however, is one of the most extremely pro-abortion voices in the U.S. government. And she has the receipts to back it up. In addition to vowing to use the full power of the federal government to decimate any pro-life laws in the country, Harris has been a tool of Planned Parenthood for years, using her power as CA AG to unjustly prosecute and disenfranchise a whistleblower who exposed PP for selling aborted baby body parts.

Court Packing - Biden said during the first debate that he absolutely refused to answer whether or not he intended to pack the Supreme Court with numerous left-wing justices if he should win the White House and the Senate was retaken by Democrats. The reason that he refused to answer this question is that the people of America, even high-ranking members of his own party, don't think it's a very good idea. But leftist radicals do think it's a good idea and he doesn't want to lose their vote either. It puts Biden in a tough spot.

Harris has, however, said that she supports packing the Supreme Court if it means shifting the balance back toward the left.

“We are on the verge of a crisis of confidence in the Supreme Court,” she said last year during the early days of the Democratic presidential primary. “We have to take this challenge head-on, and everything is on the table to do that.”

Sen. Harris also said she was "absolutely open to" packing the court. In more recent days, as the Supreme Court has become a raging hot button issue, she has not reiterated her remarks from last year. But don't let that erase what she very clearly said just last year. She has also said she is open to abolishing the Electoral College, again, in the name of shifting the balance back to the left.

Guns - Kamala Harris has a long record of being anti-gun rights. As the CA AG, she signed onto a brief that explicitly said that the Second Amendment did not guarantee the right to keep and bear arms.

During a 2019 Democratic Primary debate, Harris made waves when she vowed to use executive authority to overpower Congress and enforce buybacks and background checks for certain types of firearms.

I'll give them [Congres] 100 days to pull their act together, put a bill on my desk for signature and if they don't, I will take executive action and put in place a comprehensive background check requirement and ban the importation of assault weapons into our country, because it is time to act.

Even Sen. Elizabeth Warren seemed to balk at Harris's promise to act as a tyrant in the White House and usurp the Constitution via executive fiat.

Energy - Harris wants to ban fracking, something she is clearly on the record as saying multiple times. Sure, Joe can't seem to make up his mind one way or the other, depending on who's asking. When he talks to labor unions in Pennsylvania and Arizona, he touts himself as a guy who will create jobs for the fossil fuel industry. His energy plan, however, looks remarkably like the radical Green New Deal and he has vowed to eliminate carbon emission by 2050, a measure that would eliminate millions of jobs.

Harris hasn't been nearly so opaque about her desire to end natural energy and all the jobs that go with it. This should be a no brainer. She fully supported the radical and insane Green New Deal and said just last year that she would "absolutely" ban hydraulic fracking. Any attempt to placate the energy industry voters should be viewed as just that, Harris is as far-left as they come in terms of energy.

Health care - You don't have to go too far back in the time machine to find Harris standing on a debate stage raising her hand in support of free healthcare for undocumented immigrants. Harris also supports Medicare for all and shifting the United States into a single-payer healthcare system that would eliminate private health insurance.

Harris may have softened her tone on some of these issues since she was named to the Joe Biden presidential ticket, but her radical views from recent years should not be forgotten.

Unlike the first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden, the list of topics for the vice presidential candidates has not been released ahead of time. But Harris has been pretty clear throughout her career as a lawmaker that she is about as far left as you can be in the United States government.