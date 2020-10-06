Lefty Pundit Suggests a 'Truth and Reconciliation Commission' for Political Dissidents

MSNBC host Chris Hayes suggested on Monday night that those who have not agreed with his own personal opinions about mask mandates during the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic should be subjected to a "truth and reconciliation commission" if we even "survive" the disease.

In response to American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp wondering what masks were for if not to protect others from a COVID-infected individual, Hayes suggested: "The most humane and reasonable way to deal with all these people, if we survive this, is some kind of truth and reconciliation commission."

The most humane and reasonable way to deal with all these people, if we survive this, is some kind of truth and reconciliation commission. https://t.co/PopsRhmKvz — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 6, 2020

Schlapp's original message was in response to the outrage by corporate media on Sunday after President Trump took a brief ride in a motorcade outside of Walter Reed Medical Center to greet supporters who had gathered to wish him well. Trump was seen waving to people in the back seat of an SUV while wearing a mask. The driver of the SUV and all Secret Service personnel in the vehicle were also wearing masks and other PPE.

But to the media so driven by hatred of the president, his choice to rally his supporters and assure the nation that he was still their leader and in control was reckless and literally put people's lives in danger. Of course, this is despite the fact that the CDC has said repeatedly that masks can help prevent infection and the Secret Service would never leave the president's side, regardless of whether he was inside or outside the hospital.

The media has utterly beclowned themselves at every step from the moment Trump announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus. At no point have they stopped criticizing his every move and rejecting his displays of strength, leadership, and fortitude as dangerous or even homicidal.

But Schlapp dared to criticize the narrative of Trump's irresponsibility by pointing out that the mask he wore inside the SUV was supposedly protective of the other people in the car and was greeted with a very public threat of investigation by a "truth and reconciliation commission," which doesn't exist but you must imagine is just as scary as it sounds.

And fear is what the left wants. They rejected the president's message to not fear the coronavirus, instead insisting that we all stay very afraid and dependent on the Democrats to deliver us from the doom of disease.

To Hayes, he is part of the movement of COVID-19 purity of thought and any dissent from their ideology, which changes every day, should be subject to punishment. Holding and expressing a different opinion to the radical faction of the left-wing media isn't simply an exercise of free speech, it's an actual crime.

