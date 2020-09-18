Man Attacks Group of Trump Supporters, Punches Elderly Woman in the Face

One man has been arrested after allegedly attacking a group of President Trump's supporters at a Wednesday rally in California. Three injuries were reported from the scene in Aliso Viejo where the man, 33-year-old Alvin Gary Shaw, was taken into custody.

One of the victims in the incident, 84-year-old Donna Snow, described the terrifying scene as she was physically accosted following the rally.

"He just took his hand way back like he was going to punch me, and hit me right across the face,” Snow told CBS affiliate KCAL 9 in Los Angeles. “Broke my earrings off."

Panic ensued after Snow's attack, with some rally-goers thinking that Shaw had a gun. Police later found a folded knife on the scene following Shaw's arrest and reported that he was armed during the attack.

A retired police officer on the scene pulled his gun after the violent attack and gave chase to Shaw, who was attempting to flee the scene.

Another woman in her 70s was knocked to the ground by Shaw and received a neck injury. She was transported from the scene by ambulance. Another rally attendee was injured in the fracas.

Snow also said her Trump sign was damaged by her assailant.

"He just wouldn't leave me alone," Snow said of the attacker. "He took his cigar, whatever it was filled with marijuana or whatever; he put it on my brand new Trump sign. They're not giving away Trump signs ... in California ... you can't do that."

Southern California was the scene of another terrifying incident of what appeared to be a politically motivated assassination attempt on two police officers in the Compton area of Los Angeles last week. The female officer, a 31-year-old mother, is seen on surveillance video aiding her male partner, 24. Both were shot in the head but are expected to make a miraculous recovery.

Surveillance video revealed that the shooter fled the scene quickly by foot, but at least one witness can be seen on camera directly after the incident. Investigators have made an appeal to the public for any information on the whereabouts or identity of that shooter. A GoFundMe page has been set up to offer reward money for information on the case.

Law enforcement officials said the scene in Aliso Viejo on Wednesday was diffused and Shaw was arrested without serious incident, but things could have been much worse.

"This could have been a very serious incident,” Orange County Police Sgt. Dennis Breckner said. “In this case, this was just two groups that disagree, and while we support people and they're using their First Amendment rights to put out their message, we prefer that that remain peaceful."

CBS and other outlets have also been criticized for characterizing the incident as a "gun scare," or "fight" during a "political rally," omitting the fact that peaceful supporters of President Trump were violently attacked without provocation. The incident likely came to a peaceful end after serious injury because a retired, armed officer was able to intervene.

We're de-propagandizing the #FakeNews ??



Truth: "Aggressively violent, self-entitled Black man w/knife physically assaults peaceful White 84-yr old senior at a Trump rally in Aliso Viejo. Stopped by retired cop w/a gun."



CBS News: "There was a gun scare at a Trump rally." pic.twitter.com/motIC0HOdw — Sam Parker ???? (@SamParkerSenate) September 18, 2020

Shaw has arrested on suspicion of elder abuse, assault and battery, and assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Orange County sheriff's office.



