'Disgusting': Lawmakers React to Pelosi's New Slur Against Republicans

Ellie Bufkin
Posted: Aug 25, 2020 9:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The Speaker of the House found herself in hot water with Republican lawmakers on Monday after she concocted a brand new, ugly term for her colleagues on the other side of the aisle. Following a brutal congressional hearing in which the House Oversight Committee questioned Postmaster General Louis DeJoy over a sloppy Democratic conspiracy theory, Pelosi lost her temper on live TV.

Katie reported on Pelosi's meltdown on MSNBC earlier:

Speaking during an interview with MSNBC Monday afternoon, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi went on an unhinged rant about President Trump and his Republican allies on Capitol Hill. 

"We take an oath to protect and defend the constitution from all enemies foreign and domestic and sadly the domestic enemies to our voting system aren't honoring our constitution are right at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue with their allies in the Congress of the United States," Pelosi said, referring to President Trump and Republican lawmakers. "Enemies of the state." 

While Pelosi's comment could have been mistaken for typical Nancy rhetoric that she is quite famous for, many fellow members of Congress didn't take too kindly to being called an enemy of their own country, simply for not believing her party's bonkers conspiracy about the post office. 

House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) harkened back to 2017 when he and three others were shot during practice for an annual charity baseball game. The shooter, James Hodgkinson, was a left-wing activist. Investigators described the shooting as "an act of terrorism...fueled by rage against Republican legislators." 

House Majority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) recalled a moment during one of Hillary Clinton's campaign speeches in which she referred to Donald Trump's supporters as a "basket of deplorables." Many of Trump's supporters quickly grew to like the name and to this day proudly refer to themselves as "deplorables," particularly in the face of sharp criticism by Democrats. 

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) went a step further and called for Pelosi's resignation. 

The official account for news and information from Senate Republicans headed up by Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) also condemned Pelosi's comments.

Trump campaign Senior Legal Advisor Jenna Ellis excoriated the remarks by Pelosi, pointing out the Speaker's unhinged efforts to impeach the president to advance the cause of the Democratic Party. 

