As Her Latest Conspiracy Theory Collapses, Pelosi Calls Republicans 'Enemies of the State'

Speaking during an interview with MSNBC Monday afternoon, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi went on an unhinged rant about President Trump and his Republican allies on Capitol Hill.

"We take an oath to protect and defend the constitution from all enemies foreign and domestic and sadly the domestic enemies to our voting system aren't honoring our constitution are right at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue with their allies in the Congress of the United States," Pelosi said, referring to President Trump and Republican lawmakers. "Enemies of the state."

Pelosi's remarks came after United States Postal Service Postmaster General Louis DeJoy debunked Democrat conspiracy theories that President Trump is getting rid of mail boxes in order to slow down the submission of mail-in ballots. DeJoy did so during a House Oversight hearing on Capitol Hill Monday.

.@RepStephenLynch: "I am tempted to ask after 240 years of patriotic service delivering the mail how can one person screw this up in just a few weeks?" @USPS Postmaster General: "Every accusation you made...is inaccurate and more misinformation for the American public." pic.twitter.com/O9LiMIy17Y — CSPAN (@cspan) August 24, 2020

.@RepJamesComer: Obama-Biden removed 12K blue postal boxes. Did Democrats call for the PMG to resign then?



Russian Collusion didn't pan out. The impeachment sham failed. The new flavor of the day - a presidential sabotage of the @USPS - is just the latest baseless conspiracy. pic.twitter.com/FmslUrDgMX — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) August 24, 2020