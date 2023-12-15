Pro-Life Dem Running for President Exposes Horror of Abortion With Prime-Time Ad

Supply Chain Under Threat As Major Shipping Company Halts Critical Route Travel
Elise McCue
Elise McCue  |  December 15, 2023 12:30 PM
Viewers of "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" in a top-ten media market will see the bodies of aborted children in a graphic ad being run by a pro-life Democrat who is running for president and fighting to make the reality of abortion more visible.

The ad — which premiered Monday night and will run in the Boston-(Manchester) TV market through this week and next — showed graphic images of aborted children discarded as “medical waste” in the procedure. Candidate Terrisa Bukovinac narrates the video saying “These are the faces of a genocide supported by Joe Biden and my own Democratic party.”

The ad being seen by viewers across the Boston metro area, southern New Hampshire, and a bit of Vermont can be watched here. Editor's Note: This ad includes graphic content including photos of aborted babies.

While shocking, the ad is perfectly legal to air according to Federal Communications Commission (FCC) political programming rules. All legally qualified candidates running for office must be given equal access to the airways to run ads. 

Bukovinac is aware of the FCC rule, and she is using it to her advantage as a candidate for office to force a wider audience to confront abortion for the horror that it is.

“People aren’t inspired to protect victims they can’t see,” Bukovinac told Townhall. "We have to show them. Every successful nonviolent justice movement in history has relied on making the oppressed visible. The pro-life movement is no exception.”

Bukovinac is the founder of the Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising (PAAU), a non-religious, non-conservative coalition against abortion. The group came into the spotlight in March 2022 when Bukovinac, along with the PAAU Director of Activism Lauren Handy, received the bodies of 115 aborted babies outside a late-term abortion clinic in Washington, D.C. The box was given to them by a whistleblower working for the Curtis Bay medical waste company.

Bukovinac and Handy discovered the bodies of five nearly full-term children inside the box. Injuries on their bodies suggested they were aborted using illegal methods or were born alive and left to die. Photos of the five were prominently featured in Bukovinac’s ad. 

Bukovinac and Handy found the bodies at Washington Surgi-Clinic in Washington D.C. where infamous late-term abortionist Cesare Santangelo works. Undercover footage taken by pro-life activist group Live Action exposes Santangelo discussing how he would allow babies to die if accidentally born alive during an abortion.

“Unshackling the pro-life message from specifically conservative or Christian ideologies is an uphill battle,” said Bukovinac. “But opposing the atrocities of abortion transcends political and religious divides. We bear witness to the material reality of its victims. Abortion is oppression. We cannot abide it.”

