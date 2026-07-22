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Tipsheet

Jon Ossoff Chose Party Politics Over Georgia's Next Generation

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 22, 2026 2:00 PM
Jon Ossoff Chose Party Politics Over Georgia's Next Generation
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Jon Ossoff, the Democratic senator from Georgia, is quietly emerging as a top contender for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028 as the party decides whether to embrace its radicals or settle for something more restrained. But even a seemingly level-headed Democrat like Ossoff cannot escape the virus that has infected much of the left: Trump Derangement Syndrome.

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While helping Americans invest in their future should not be controversial, Ossoff apparently saw it that way, voting against President Trump’s Accounts. The proposal would give every baby born across the country a chance to start saving for the future with a $1,000 investment from the federal government.

Rather than relying on a taxpayer-funded pension, entitlements, or yet another new welfare program, these accounts are what should have been offered all along: investments in the stock market that not only help power the American economy, but also give children a financial head start when they reach adulthood.

This includes not only the $1,000 for every baby born in Ossoff’s home state of Georgia, which could grow to nearly $300,000 by the time they turn 18, but also a broader set of policies aimed at helping working people across the state. The Working Families Tax Cuts, for example, are also expected to boost take-home pay for Georgia families by as much as $10,500. 

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2028 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GEORGIA JON OSSOFF

To take it another step further, that $300,000 figure is based solely on federal investment. More than 50 companies have already committed to contributing to the Trump Accounts of employees’ children, putting real money behind the next generation of American workers before they even enter the workforce. Parents and other relatives are also encouraged to contribute, meaning each of these kids could get a massive head start toward college, homeownership, or even launching the next business that drives humanity forward.

What has Ossoff done? Oppose these measures every single step of the way.

"Jon Ossoff voted to raise Georgians' taxes and block a generational investment in the future of every Georgia child all because Ossoff puts his Democrat Party loyalty first," NRSC Regional Press Secretary Nick Puglia, said.

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