Ro Khanna Wants a War Against the 'Oligarchs.' Here's What He'll Never Admit.

Representative Ro Khanna (D-CA) delivered a blunt message to “oligarchs” Wednesday after a sweeping socialist surge across New York City congressional districts: the Democratic Party is embracing a new ideological center of gravity. His pitch was nothing less than a socialist “New Deal for our time.” His warning to business leaders who might resist? “Bring it on.”

Advertisement

What Khanna leaves out is what his own position will entail under a socialist kind of power structure. As a member of Congress, he operates within an elite governing class, one deliberately constrained by the Constitution to limit his ability to wield concentrated authority. Khanna’s answer is not to check power, but to expand it, shifting more control over the economy into his own hands, into government hands, where he can gain leverage that rivals or exceeds that of private-sector figures like Elon Musk.

That’s the central sleight of hand behind every socialist politician. They rail against corporate power, monopolies, and greedy executives, but sidestep a basic reality: heavy-handed regulation simply relocates that power. And every single time, it shifts that power straight into the hands of government.

Our message to the oligarchs: bring it on.



After last nights decisive wins, have a new, strong, bold Democratic party. pic.twitter.com/cGqpQozYcn — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) June 24, 2026

"I want to speak to fellow progressives today. Yesterday was the beginning of a new, bold, strong Democratic Party. Democrats are winning, not just in New York, we're winning across this country, in New Jersey, in Michigan, in Maine," the California representative said.

The reality is that our platform of a New Deal for our time is resonating. It's a platform that says no to foreign wars, no to genocide, but it's also a platform that says yes, yes to Medicare for all, yes to childcare for all, yes to unions for all, and yes to a tax on billionaires and trillionaires. It turns out that when you stand up for the working class over the Epstein class, over the billionaire class, the American people respond in huge numbers. But we shouldn't be naive. The oligarchs are gonna come after us.

"Yesterday, Elon Musk spent the morning saying that I should be put in jail or he was gonna sue me," Khanna continued. "Why? Because I stood up to him. We have a simple message for these oligarchs. Channeling FDR, we should say to them, bring it on."

One of the defining strengths of a competitive free market is that it builds in its own checks on power. No single figure, no matter how influential, is unconstrained. Elon Musk’s reach in politics and economics, for example, is naturally limited by rivals like Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and others competing for capital, talent, and market share.

In other words, competition itself functions as a decentralized system of checks and balances. That principle mirrors the core foundation of American governance. Yet it’s one many progressives tend to overlook, or actively try to override, by shifting those balancing forces away from the market and into centralized political control.

So while socialist rhetoric is often wrapped in inclusivity, working-class solidarity, and their favorite word, “democracy,” its leaders rarely answer the most important question: who checks their power? Because in practice, that question is never the point. What matters is transferring authority away from private actors and into the hands of government, where socialist politicians assume they will wield it more responsibly than the market ever could.

Advertisement

Any system that depends on good people behaving well instead of bad people being restrained is built on wishful thinking, not freedom. Socialism rests on trusting the state to do the right thing, when history shows power always needs limits, not simple faith.

A system that trades checks and balances for the promise of virtue is no defender of life, liberty, or the pursuit of happiness.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.