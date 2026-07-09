Iran Is Already Begging For a Deal. Don't Give Them One.

Iran is reportedly already begging President Trump for a new deal as a familiar pattern begins, where the United States strikes Iranian targets, decimating their forces, and then they ask for a deal. By this point, we should have learned our lesson: Don't give them one.

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🚨 UPDATE: President Trump reveals Iran just CALLED HIM and "BADLY" wants to make a deal — but he's CLEARLY not buying it



Trump is done with the games 🔥



"They want to make a deal so badly. They called a little while ago. They want to make a deal so badly!"



"I just don't know… pic.twitter.com/4dclXMtJXU — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 8, 2026

"We're winning very quickly," the president said of the retaliatory strikes that ensured Wednesday night. "It's another way of doing it. We have many ways we can win, but we've already won militarily."

"They have very little left, and they want to make a deal so badly they called a little while ago," he added. "They want to make a deal so badly. I just don't know if they're worthy of making a deal. I don't know that they're going to honor the deal. That's the problem."

"They're a little bit out of control, but they want to make a deal badly."

Just weeks ago, the Trump administration touted a memorandum of understanding as a breakthrough that could bring stability to the region, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, unlocking broader Middle East investment, and advancing core objectives like preventing a nuclear Iran and curbing its role as a regional sponsor of terrorism.

But from the outset, there were clear signs the Iranian regime had not been meaningfully constrained. Despite agreeing to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian forces quickly asserted control over the waterway, restricting passage to vessels approved by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and forcing them onto Iran-designated routes. At the same time, Tehran refused to rein in Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, where its proxy continued launching attacks into northern Israel in direct contradiction of the agreement to halt hostilities across all fronts.

The pattern continued in Switzerland, where follow-up talks meant to build toward a broader peace framework quickly unraveled. Iranian officials, along with supposed mediators, disrespected the U.S. negotiating party and signaled that they believed they held the upper hand.

As the saying goes, Iran may never have won a war, but it has never lost a negotiation. If that pattern is to change, it will not come through concessions or negotiations but through continued, credible threats and the application of decisive force.

The time for negotiation is over. It's time to finish what's left of the Iranian regime.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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