Socialists Say Zohran Mamdani Delivered Record-Low Murders in NYC. There's Just One Problem.

Socialists across the country are taking a victory lap as they say that under the leadership of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, shootings and murders have fallen to historic lows. There’s just one problem: it has absolutely nothing to do with Zohran Mamdani.

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Since January 1, we have seen the fewest murders, shooting victims and shooting incidents in our city's history, and the safest start of the year in public housing.



This progress is the result of the hard work of the members of the NYPD and tens of thousands of public servants… pic.twitter.com/hvpkoiDqwJ — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) July 2, 2026

Under a Socialist mayor, New York City has reported its fewest shootings and murders in its recorded history. https://t.co/MRTelEXMmN pic.twitter.com/tbfhuwr8KR — Socialist News Media (@Socialist_Wins) July 5, 2026

People forget that, despite Zohran Mamdani’s generally hostile stance toward law enforcement and his preference for a more social worker-oriented approach to reducing crime, he has spent almost none of his time in office focusing on crime and nearly all of his energy on affordability. As a result, New York City has retained NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, who was appointed under Mayor Eric Adams and has presided over steadily declining murder rates since 2023. The city has also maintained its existing policing strategy, which has clearly proven effective.

In other words, Mamdani’s lack of focus on policing, combined with his greater emphasis on affordable housing and other economic issues, has simply handed his administration yet another talking point that socialists will use to gain broader popularity.

That has everything to do with Commissioner Jessica Tisch in spite of our scumbag Mayor who long championed abolition and “Defund the Police.” Don’t give him credit for things that started before he became Mayor. https://t.co/JuLLiegb7q — Elliott Hamilton (@EHamiltonEsq) July 5, 2026

While we can rest assured that the socialist mayor is not the root cause of the declining murder rates, this only generates greater concern for the socialist movement across the country more broadly. Much like California Governor Gavin Newsom taking credit for an economy he has only impeded, Zohran Mamdani now has another figure he can point to and add to his case that America just needs a “compassionate” socialist, or many, in office to begin fixing the problems in the United States.

This comes as the ideology of socialism has continued to rear its ugly head throughout the United States, just months after Zohran Mamdani beat out an establishment Democrat in the race for NYC mayor. While people were hopeful that the victory was a one-off for the party’s progressive wing, that idealistic view has continued to falter as socialist candidates have not only achieved victory in several House races but also become more brazen, even threatening to unseat House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who is struggling to keep his party together.

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Just remember that on their path to power, socialists will lean on anything they can to make their case. And they couldn't have picked a better beachhead than New York City, where the typical hustle and bustle of the city's economy not only lends credibility to their efforts, but will help cushion the detrimental effects of their policies, buying them more time to take over the Democratic Party from within.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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