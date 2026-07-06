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Tipsheet

Cuba Just Suffered a Nationwide Blackout

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 06, 2026 3:45 PM
Cuba Just Suffered a Nationwide Blackout
AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa

Cuba suffered an island-wide blackout on Monday while the cause of the electrical failure remains unknown. The nationwide outage left millions of residents without power. This is the third incident of this scale with the nation's power grid in the last six month, as the United States has ramped up pressure on the country's communist regime

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"A total disconnection of the National Electric Power System is occurring," the Ministry of Energy and Mines wrote on X. "The causes are being investigated."

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CIA COMMUNISM CUBA ENERGY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

U.S. officials have yet to comment.

This comes as the Trump administration has ramped up pressure on the communist government in recent months as part of its “Donroe Doctrine,” a fusion of the Monroe Doctrine and the president’s name, seeking to ensure countries in the Western Hemisphere are subject to American influence and control rather than those of our foreign adversaries. 

It remains unclear if the United States had anything to do with the blackout, as speculation has swirled that administration officials seek to topple the Cuban regime.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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