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The Warmth of Collectivism Is Literal For Zohran Mamdani

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 02, 2026 11:45 AM
The Warmth of Collectivism Is Literal For Zohran Mamdani
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

The warmth of collectivism is apparently literal in Zohran Mamdani's New York City. On Wednesday, amid a dangerous heat wave, the mayor asked New Yorkers to set their thermostats to 78 degrees, turn off lights and electronics, and unplug what they can to ease the strain on the city's power grid

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Apparently he can promise higher taxes on the wealthy, rent freezes, five city-run grocery stores, free public transportation, and free childcare, but the one thing the socialist vision draws the line at is your air conditioning.

"New York: it's hot out there, and the power grid is working overtime to keep us cool. Set your AC to 78 degrees, turn off lights/electronics you're not using, and unplug what you can," Mamdani wrote on X. "Our City is doing its part too: maintaining the 78 degrees rule in our buildings, dimming/turning off our lights during peak electricity demand, asking private partners to do the same, and powering down non-essential equipment. A stable grid means the AC stays on, and lives are saved. Let's ease demand — and get through the heat — together."

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2026 ELECTIONS CLIMATE CHANGE ENERGY NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Like most crises under this administration, the response wasn't to pursue any of the market-oriented tools available to ease strain on the grid, mechanisms that reward conservation and incentivize supply without asking anyone to sacrifice their comfort. Instead, the solution offered by the socialist was rationing, ironic, given his promise that his own brand of socialism would somehow be different from every other time history has tried it.

The reaction online was swift, and unforgiving.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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