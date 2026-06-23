After Letting the Homeless Freeze to Death, Mamdani Announces 'Extreme Heat' Executive Order

While antisemitism and crime are both on the rise in New York City, Mayor Zohran Mamdani has his priorities, and addressing those issues isn't at the top of his list. Instead, Mamdani issued an executive order to combat 'extreme heat' in the workplace.

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Today I signed an Executive Order for every worker exposed to extreme heat on the job. It requires multilingual heat safety guidance for workers, a review of construction site heat safety practices, and heat illness prevention plans at every mayoral agency.



Extreme heat is a… pic.twitter.com/lNOMljKS8o — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) June 22, 2026

Here's more (emphasis added):

“No one should have to choose between their paycheck and their health,” said Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani. “The workers building our skyline, delivering our packages, selling food on our street corners and keeping this city running deserve to come home safe at the end of every shift. In the past, workers have borne the burden of extreme heat while government looked the other way. We’re changing that because every worker’s life is worth protecting. As summer heats up, we’re taking a whole-of-government approach to keeping New Yorkers prepared, safe and cool.”



The Executive Order directs the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH), NYCEM and the Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) to develop and distribute multilingual heat safety guidance for outdoor workers as soon as practicable this year. Guidance for indoor workers will be issued by March 1, 2027.

It's such a pressing issue that indoor workers have to wait almost a year. Don't most buildings in NYC have air conditioning?

What an idiot with no sense of priorities. Next this moron will pass an Executive Order for people whose work involves standing.



Seriously New York? This is what Democratic Socialism gets you. The world laughs. — Nick Flor 🥋+🇺🇸 (@ProfessorF) June 23, 2026

When essential services like airports shut down because of 'extreme heat,' Democrats will blame 'climate change' and will not care about the problems this causes in our daily lives.

More people die from the cold. — e-beth (@ebeth360) June 23, 2026

At least a dozen homeless people froze to death this winter under Mamdani's watch. He didn't seem to care much.

More government regulations for regulations that already exist. — Ryan B. Leslie 🇺🇸 (@RyanBLeslie) June 22, 2026

Complete with more government spending for departments and jobs to oversee the regulations.

Doesnt this dirtbag realize that OSHA has all that covered. A new reg or law or whatever isn't needed if employers enforce the laws that are already on the books. https://t.co/qVsWTocR2f — pkrply 🇺🇸 (@pkrply) June 23, 2026

All Democratic Socialists do is push more laws and regulations to show they're 'doing something' that really does nothing.

LMAO! Commies gonna will the heat away. https://t.co/j63ohCNFVR — Ron Cordry 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@RonCordry91537) June 23, 2026

They think if we eat bugs and ride buses, we can control the weather, so why not?

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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