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American Legion Riders to Escort Historic U.S. Flag Into Washington for America's 250th Birthday

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 01, 2026 6:15 PM
American Legion Riders to Escort Historic U.S. Flag Into Washington for America's 250th Birthday
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Sojourn 250, a historic tribute marking 250 years of American independence, is nearing its end after carrying a single U.S. flag across 26 countries and all 50 states. Now, the American Legion, the nation’s largest veterans organization, is set to bring the journey to its final stop in Washington, D.C., on the Fourth of July.

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On July 4, nearly 200 American Legion Riders will assemble in downtown Pittsburgh as the sun rises on the United States’ semiquincentennial. As part of Sojourn 250, they will provide an escort for an American flag that will have traveled 26 countries, flying over the graves and memorials of U.S. heroes buried in cemeteries under the American Battle Monuments Commission’s care. The final leg of that international tour begins at the national headquarters of the National Flag Foundation in Pittsburgh and will end in the nation’s capital.

The National Chairman of American Legion Riders, David Heredia Jr., lauded the opportunity as a call from the nation, one their members were eager to answer.

The American Legion Riders have always answered the call when our nation, our veterans or our communities need us,” Heredia Jr. said. “Whether we're escorting Gold Star Families, honoring the fallen, supporting veterans in crisis, or raising millions of dollars for The American Legion's Veterans & Children Foundation, we lead from the front.

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USA VETERANS VETERANS DAY WASHINGTON AMERICA 250

“When the opportunity arose to escort the Sojourn 250 Flag into our nation's capital on Independence Day, it wasn't just another motorcycle ride – it was another mission. This mission aligns perfectly with who we are. We have the experience, the discipline, and the commitment to safely carry one of our nation's most treasured symbols during the kickoff of America's 250th anniversary celebration.”

Fifty years from now, when people ask where they were as America began celebrating its 250th birthday, these Riders will be able to say, ‘I was there. I helped escort our nation's flag into our nation's capital.’ That's something no one can ever take away from them. I also hope they gain a deeper appreciation for what it means to serve something greater than themselves. This ride brings together veterans, servicemembers, families, and patriots from across the country, united by a shared love of our nation and a commitment to preserving its values.

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Townhall celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code AMERICA250 to receive 74% off your membership.

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