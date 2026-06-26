Founder of Lawn Service Non-Profit Hopes to Mark America's 250th by Cutting White House Grass

A decade ago, Rodney Smith, Jr. started the Raising Men & Women Lawn Care Service in Huntsville, Alabama. Smith had a simple vision: create a non-profit that helped the elderly, disabled, veterans, and single parents. His initial goal was 100 lawns. The success of that program led Smith to create the '50 Yard Challenge,' encouraging boys and girls to sign up and cut the lawns of 50 people in need.

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Ten years and thousands of yards later, Smith has a big dream: to cut the White House lawn for America's 250th anniversary.

Dear @WhiteHouse, my name is Rodney Smith Jr., founder of Raising Men & Women Lawn Care Service in Huntsville, Alabama. Through our 50 Yard Challenge, over 6,000 kids across the country have signed up to mow free lawns for the elderly, disabled, veterans, active-duty military,… pic.twitter.com/1IxbYwtrSA — Rodney Smith Jr (@iamrodneysmith) June 4, 2026

The post reads:

Dear @WhiteHouse, my name is Rodney Smith Jr., founder of Raising Men & Women Lawn Care Service in Huntsville, Alabama. Through our 50 Yard Challenge, over 6,000 kids across the country have signed up to mow free lawns for the elderly, disabled, veterans, active-duty military, first responders, and single parents. With America celebrating its 250th birthday this year and me also being born on July 4th, I wanted to humbly ask if a few kids from our program and myself could travel to Washington, D.C. to help mow the White House lawn for this historic celebration. More than anything, I want these kids to see how a simple act of service something as ordinary as mowing a lawn for someone in need can lead to extraordinary places. What better lesson in community service than showing them that helping others can take them all the way to our nation’s capital? I’d also love to bring my American flag-themed mower in hopes that the President might sign it, so I can later auction it off and donate 100% of the proceeds to a nonprofit supporting veterans. It would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to highlight the importance of service, patriotism, and the impact young people can have when they choose to make a difference.

The feedback has been nothing but positive.

When you make it to DC, dinner’s on us (and we’ll provide transportation). God bless you for setting such a great example! 🇺🇸 — Jimmy’s Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) June 5, 2026

That's amazing.

You exemplify all that makes #America a truly great nation. God Bless you, sir. I hope @POTUS @realDonaldTrump sees this and makes it happen for you and your young volunteers. Happy Birthday to you on America's historic 250th. — Linda Joy (@LindaJo10757865) June 11, 2026

CBS News also picked up the story.

My feature on CBS news today. pic.twitter.com/cAM3INjSta — Rodney Smith Jr (@iamrodneysmith) June 26, 2026

Smith also sat down with the RSBN Network and said he had been in private contact with someone at the White House about this, and hoping to get President Trump to sign a lawnmower he can auction off, with the proceeds going to a veteran's organization.

WATCH: Nonprofit Owner Rodney Smith Jr. on Using Lawn Care to Help Those in Need - 06/12/26 pic.twitter.com/fMJYF0IxhS — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) June 12, 2026

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