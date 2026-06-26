Zohran Mamdani Defies the Supreme Court, Vows to Protect Haitians and Syrians

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani vowed to protect and support Haitian and Syrian New Yorkers after the Supreme Court ruled yesterday that the Trump administration can end Temporary Protected Status for immigrants from Haiti and Syria.

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It is the latest in a string of announcements that suggest the self-described democratic socialist believes he can single-handedly stand up to or override federal law and court rulings.

BREAKING: Mamdani vows to protect illegal alien Haitians and Syrians following SCOTUS ruling



“To have people have their freedom put into Jeopardy by the actions of a Supreme Court and a federal administration… it’s something that we will not ever accept.” pic.twitter.com/5iJeOhFxnw — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 26, 2026

"We saw today the Supreme Court make a decision that is putting so many people's lives in jeopardy. And I just came back from a rally with 1199 as I stood alongside a number of Haitian New Yorkers who are concerned about what this means for their status in our city," Mamdani said. "And frankly, this city, the one that we love, is one that has been built by so many from so many different parts of the world. That includes our Haitian brothers and sisters, our Syrian brothers and sisters. And we stand here ready to be in solidarity with all of those who are concerned by today's decision and beyond just the language of solidarity, actions of solidarity."

"Now, many of you know, the city of eight and a half million people, more than three million of us were born elsewhere. I'm one of them," he continued. "We're a city that's proud of our immigrant heritage. And when we think about especially what Haitian New Yorkers have had to deal with, not just for weeks or months or years, but frankly, for decades, we have seen a cruelty that has become normalized. And to have a people who frankly taught the world about freedom, have their own freedom be put in jeopardy by the actions of a Supreme Court and a federal administration, it is not only cruel. It's something that we will not ever accept. And so we stand here as New Yorkers, proud of standing in solidarity and proud to do everything that we can to keep people in their homes and to keep people together."

This comes as the Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the Trump administration does have the power to terminate TPS and that, because immigration authority on TPS belongs to the executive branch, lower courts must defer to the administration’s decision rather than substitute their own judgment.

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The ruling was narrow, with the conservative majority essentially keeping lower courts out of decisions surrounding TPS in the future.

It remains unclear what resources Mamdani plans to devote to protecting Haitians and Syrians in his city, although he did provide New Yorkers with direct hotlines to the mayor’s office so the city could assist them if they were concerned. At a minimum, that suggests he plans to use taxpayer resources to challenge federal court rulings, in yet another example of Democrats acting as though righteous conviction gives them the power to override any law they dislike.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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