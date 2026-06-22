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Tipsheet

Rep. Ro Khanna Is Still on His Crusade Against Elon Musk

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 22, 2026 12:00 PM
Rep. Ro Khanna Is Still on His Crusade Against Elon Musk
AP Photo/Adam Gray

California Rep. Ro Khanna is continuing his crusade against Elon Musk, recently threatening on a podcast to investigate and subpoena the SpaceX and Tesla founder if Democrats win control of Congress in the midterms, and force him to "answer" for his work under the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

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"I do believe that once we take power, there has to be accountability. There needs to be accountability for Elon Musk," Khanna said on an episode of the "I've Had It" podcast with Jennifer Welch. "You know, they're celebrating that he created 4,400 millionaires, but they don't talk about the 4.5 million children around the world who he possibly sentenced to death by dismantling USAID. He needs to answer for that. He needs to be subpoenaed. He needs to face investigation. He needs to answer for what he did with DOGE. That it's not just, let's move on."

"We will use the Oversight Committee and the Judiciary Committee to hold people accountable who violated the law on ICE and abused power with ICE, who violated the law on killing people on boats in the Caribbean, who violated the law when it came to Iran and some of the strikes, who violated the law with DOGE. There will be accountability," he continued. "There needs to be accountability before reconciliation. And certainly there are voices like Robert Garcia, J.B. Raskin, myself, who are for aggressive oversight and investigation, including of the Epstein class."

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This comes as Khanna has increasingly targeted Musk since he became the world’s first trillionaire earlier this month, particularly on X, where the congressman has argued that the country needs to tax Musk’s wealth, not just to fund even more ineffective government programs, but to prevent that level of wealth in individuals from ever existing again, and to punish success in the United States in the name of some misguided form of “justice.”

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