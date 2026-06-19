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President Trump Has a Message for Americans on the Iran Deal

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 19, 2026 10:30 AM
President Trump Has a Message for Americans on the Iran Deal
The White House

President Trump has a message for Americans regarding the memorandum of understanding with Iran: let's "play it out." 

In a series of posts on Truth Social, the president sought to remind Americans of the extensive damage inflicted on what he called the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism. Trump said it was the Iranian regime, not the United States, that came to the negotiating table out of desperation. 

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He went on to argue that Americans should allow the next 60 days of detailed and technical negotiations to unfold to determine whether Iran is genuinely willing to negotiate in good faith. After all, if Tehran chooses to play too many games, the president has said he has no hesitation in resuming military operations against the country.

"The War has diminished Iran!" the president wrote on Truth Social. "It doesn’t, any longer, have an Air Force, a Navy, Antiaircraft Equipment, Radar, or practically anything else, and yet the Dumocrats say that Iran is better off now than it was four months ago. Can you imagine getting away with that??? How stupid can some people be??? President DJT."

"We didn’t meet out of desperation, Iran did," Trump added in a separate post. "They are FINISHED! We’ll play out the 60 days. They get no money, not ten cents!"

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This comes as controversy and speculation have surrounded the Trump administration's Iran deal. Critics have pointed to provisions they claim would provide Iran with a $300 billion reconstruction fund, interfere with Israel's ability to defend itself, or allow Tehran to immediately resume oil exports. 

The administration has pushed back on those concerns, arguing that Iran will not receive significant benefits without first engaging in a lengthy process of concessions and negotiations with the United States. Officials have been particularly forceful in addressing claims about the $300 billion reconstruction fund, insisting that any such funding would not come from American taxpayers and would be contingent on Iran meeting a series of obligations.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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