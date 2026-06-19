The Feds Swarm Skid Row Following Viral Election Fraud Videos

The FBI is now investigating allegations of voter fraud in Los Angeles after agents descended on Skid Row on Thursday following a series of viral videos that appeared to show homeless individuals claiming they were paid to vote for Democrat candidates in the June 2 primary election.

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HUGE: The FBI Just Descended on Skid Row to Investigate Election Fraud in LA — and the details are damning:



- 20 federal agents (FBI + DHS) on the ground

- Plainclothes officers, guided by residents on where to look

- Homeless residents say they were paid $2-$4 to register and… pic.twitter.com/OxmCJsSjl2 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 19, 2026

🚨 WOW! The FBI just surged to investigate VOTER FRAUD in Los Angeles, spotted on Skid Row after allegations homeless people were paid to vote — California Post



Dozens of interviews were conducted on the streets by plainclothes agents



THEY CHEATED! It's not just pay-for-vote… pic.twitter.com/DEWITuX1u1 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 19, 2026

The FBI is now on the ground in Skid Row investigating voter fraud claims involving bribing homeless people.



It’s time to find out where the money is coming from and how widespread this is in California.



Americans deserve fair and secure elections. pic.twitter.com/GvoqlBKMIy — America (@america) June 19, 2026

According to the California Post, roughly 20 plainclothes FBI agents descended on Skid Row, interviewing homeless individuals about whether they had been paid to vote or knew of anyone who had received payment in exchange for a vote. The Department of Justice said around 50 interviews were conducted.

"Securing our elections is of the utmost priority for this FBI!" FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on X. "If you mess with our elections we will find you!"

Securing our elections is of the upmost priority for this FBI!



If you mess with our elections we will find you! https://t.co/v7xgVGTZ6U — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) June 18, 2026

This comes as a series of videos of homeless people admitting that they had been paid to vote for incumbent Mayor Karen Bass or progressive city councilwoman Nithya Raman in this months primary went viral on social media.

Skid Row homeless claim they’ve been paid to vote for Karen Bass and Nithya Raman https://t.co/bElx1nmQM2 pic.twitter.com/cQ7dvgR59r — California Post (@californiapost) June 10, 2026

One woman living on LA’s Skid Row said people were paid to fill out and sign voter registration forms. When asked how many ballots she would sign at once, she responded: “Four or five. It depends.” https://t.co/PxiizoYOPd pic.twitter.com/qJRfTvDL0H — California Post (@californiapost) June 13, 2026

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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