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Tipsheet

The Feds Swarm Skid Row Following Viral Election Fraud Videos

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 19, 2026 12:30 PM
The Feds Swarm Skid Row Following Viral Election Fraud Videos
Jeff Lewis/AP Images for AIDS Healthcare Foundation

The FBI is now investigating allegations of voter fraud in Los Angeles after agents descended on Skid Row on Thursday following a series of viral videos that appeared to show homeless individuals claiming they were paid to vote for Democrat candidates in the June 2 primary election.

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According to the California Post, roughly 20 plainclothes FBI agents descended on Skid Row, interviewing homeless individuals about whether they had been paid to vote or knew of anyone who had received payment in exchange for a vote. The Department of Justice said around 50 interviews were conducted.

"Securing our elections is of the utmost priority for this FBI!" FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on X. "If you mess with our elections we will find you!"

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2026 ELECTIONS FBI HOMELESSNESS LOS ANGELES VOTER ID

This comes as a series of videos of homeless people admitting that they had been paid to vote for incumbent Mayor Karen Bass or progressive city councilwoman Nithya Raman in this months primary went viral on social media.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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