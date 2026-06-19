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Tipsheet

Another Threat Against the President Appeared in Washington DC

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 19, 2026 10:00 AM
Another Threat Against the President Appeared in Washington DC
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Yet another threatening message targeting President Trump has appeared in Washington, D.C., this time in the newly painted reflecting pool that sits before the Lincoln Memorial. 

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On Thursday, a video surfaced showing the message "86 47" painted on the bottom of the pool. The phrase, widely interpreted as a threat against the president's life, is the latest in a series of incidents involving the slogan.

This comes just weeks after the same message was scrawled onto the National Mall in front of the Washington Monument.

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The United States Park Police said they would be investigating the incident on the National Mall, but have not yet commented on whether they will also investigate the graffiti discovered in the reflecting pool.

This development comes as former FBI Director James Comey, who served under President Joe Biden, is under investigation after posting an image on social media featuring the phrase “86 47” arranged with seashells. 

Threats of political violence against right-leaning figures, particularly President Trump, are now being treated with heightened seriousness following a string of high-profile incidents. Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk was assassinated last year during a campus event, ICE agents have come under attack from protesters, and President Trump himself has survived multiple assassination attempts.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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