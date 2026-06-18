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Tipsheet

Los Angeles Is Poised to Let Illegal Aliens Vote in City Elections

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 18, 2026 12:30 PM
Los Angeles Is Poised to Let Illegal Aliens Vote in City Elections
Hayne Palmour IV/San Diego Union-Tribune via AP

The Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to advance a measure that would allow non-citizens to vote in citywide and Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) school board elections. 

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The proposal passed by a 10-5 vote and is now expected to appear on the November ballot, where city residents will have the final say. If approved, the measure would extend voting rights in those elections to non-citizen residents, including DACA recipients, individuals with Temporary Protected Status (TPS), and lawful permanent residents.

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“It just does not make sense to me that someone who moves to Los Angeles for a temporary job has more of a voice than a parent who has been here for decades raising their children through public schools,” council member Hugo Soto-Martínez, who introduced the bill, said.

This comes as California's election system faces renewed scrutiny following the Los Angeles mayoral primary. Republican Spencer Pratt appeared poised to advance on election night after leading Democrat and Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nithya Raman in the initial vote count. However, as additional mail-in ballots were processed, a voting method that has historically favored Democrats, Pratt's lead evaporated, and he ultimately fell behind by roughly 30,000 votes. 

The dramatic shift fueled frustration among Republicans who had initially viewed the results as a sign of growing support in deep-blue Los Angeles. Combined with viral videos showing homeless individuals claiming they were paid to vote for Democrats, as well as broader concerns about election administration and ballot counting in California, the race has intensified debate over the state's election system and its integrity.

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The Trump administration is currently investigating California's election system, and U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli revealed this week that he believes the probe could ultimately result in criminal charges. While officials have not disclosed specific targets or allegations, the investigation has added to growing scrutiny surrounding election administration and ballot-counting practices in the state.

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