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Tipsheet

US Attorney Launches Sweeping Election Fraud Probe in California

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 05, 2026 2:30 PM
US Attorney Launches Sweeping Election Fraud Probe in California
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File

United States Attorney for the Central District of California, Bill Essayli, in an announcement on X, revealed that his office is currently conducting several election fraud investigations in California, as concerns have mounted over the sheer amount of time it takes to count votes in the state, alongside allegations of blatant fraud. The investigation, Essayli said, is in partnership with the Los Angeles division of the FBI, as well as the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, Harmeet Dhillon.

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"Protecting the integrity of California’s elections is a top priority for my office. California’s election system has serious structural vulnerabilities," U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli wrote on X. "Universal vote-by-mail with no voter ID requirements creates conditions where fraud can go undetected and unpunished, eroding public confidence."

Without commenting on any specific investigation, my office has multiple election fraud investigations underway in coordination with @FBILosAngeles. We will follow the evidence wherever it leads and prosecute any violations of federal election law to the fullest extent. My office is also working closely with @AAGDhillon to conduct a comprehensive audit of California’s voter rolls. The state has stonewalled every effort to verify that only eligible U.S. citizens are registered to vote. This case is now before the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals

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"My office will not look the other way. We will investigate and prosecute," Essayli added. "Every legal vote deserves to be counted. Every illegal vote cancels one out."

This comes just days after President Trump announced there would be an investigation into the Golden State's election process.

"The Dumocrats are at it again! They are trying to STEAL THE GOVERNOR OF CALIFORNIA PRIMARY, AND THE MAYOR OF LOS ANGELES, PRIMARY, AWAY FROM TWO GREAT REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES," the president wrote on Truth Social. "Here we go with the very late and massive numbers of MAIL IN BALLOTS."

"There’s BIG cheating by the Dumocrats in California. Votes are all tied up. May not be in for weeks. Under investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles," Trump added in a separate post. "Why the vote counting DELAY??? President DJT."

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