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Tipsheet

President Trump Reaffirms Israel's Right to Defend Itself As Israel Raises Security Concerns

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 17, 2026 1:30 PM
President Trump Reaffirms Israel's Right to Defend Itself As Israel Raises Security Concerns
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Trump reaffirmed Israel's right to defend itself on Wednesday, as questions emerged over the latest Iran deal, which requires military operations to halt on all fronts, including in Lebanon, where the terrorist organization Hezbollah has been launching strikes into Israeli territory.

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The president argued that he wants Israel to defend itself, but to use good judgment. In other words, President Trump doesn't want Israeli strikes to undermine the already fragile situation with Iran, as the administration hopes that the war could end and Iran's regional campaign of terror could be permanently halted if the current agreement holds.

"Do you want Israel to halt its military campaign?" a reporter asked the president at the G7 Summit in France.

"No, I want Israel to be able to protect themselves, but I do want them to use good judgment," the president replied.]

He later added that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is a "good man," but "he gets a little excited sometimes." Trump revealed he chided Netanyahu, telling him, "you don't have to knock down a building every time somebody walks into it."

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Tensions have escalated between President Trump and Israeli officials, who voiced concerns over the Iran deal after being barred from viewing its terms before Iran and the United States agreed to them. Not only does a key portion appear to restrict Israel's ability to defend itself, but some Israeli analysts have likened the deal to "JCPOA 2.0," a deal President Trump has fiercely criticized, and a claim the Trump administration has denied.

On Sunday, just before the Iran deal was announced, President Trump posted on Truth Social, slamming Israeli self-defense strikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

"This morning’s attack on Beirut should not have happened, particularly on a special day when we are so close to a Peace Deal with Iran," the president wrote. "Israel has the right to defend itself against threats, but the attack it was responding to was very small and meaningless, nobody was hurt, injured, or killed, and should not disrupt this important process. We are very close to a Deal that will bring peace to the region, including to Lebanon, and all sides should stand down. There should be no more attacks by Israel anywhere in Lebanon, but there should also be no more attacks by any other party, including Hezbollah, against Israel. This could be the beginning of a long and beautiful peace — Let’s not blow it! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP."

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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