President Trump Reaffirms Israel's Right to Defend Itself As Israel Raises Security Concerns

President Trump reaffirmed Israel's right to defend itself on Wednesday, as questions emerged over the latest Iran deal, which requires military operations to halt on all fronts, including in Lebanon, where the terrorist organization Hezbollah has been launching strikes into Israeli territory.

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The president argued that he wants Israel to defend itself, but to use good judgment. In other words, President Trump doesn't want Israeli strikes to undermine the already fragile situation with Iran, as the administration hopes that the war could end and Iran's regional campaign of terror could be permanently halted if the current agreement holds.

🚨 NOW: President Trump says Israel SHOULD defend themselves against Hezbollah in Lebanon, but use "good judgement"



Q: Do you want Israel to halt its military campaign?



TRUMP: "No. I want Israel to be able to protect themselves, but I do want them to use good judgement." pic.twitter.com/SOBlDdhJA5 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 17, 2026

"Do you want Israel to halt its military campaign?" a reporter asked the president at the G7 Summit in France.

"No, I want Israel to be able to protect themselves, but I do want them to use good judgment," the president replied.]

🚨 JUST NOW: President Trump sends a message to Israel on Hezbollah



"They can behave better and frankly do a better job!"



"I don't think they're doing well!"



"I'm not saying they can't protect themselves! I'm saying when two drones are shot into the desert and drop harmlessly,… pic.twitter.com/1SzmVXDp9j — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 17, 2026

He later added that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is a "good man," but "he gets a little excited sometimes." Trump revealed he chided Netanyahu, telling him, "you don't have to knock down a building every time somebody walks into it."

NEW: "In all fairness to Bibi Netanyahu, who happens to be a good man, he gets a little excited sometimes."



President Trump says he urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take a “softer touch” in dealing with Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.



"I said, you can do a… pic.twitter.com/8Eota7sXgk — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 17, 2026

Tensions have escalated between President Trump and Israeli officials, who voiced concerns over the Iran deal after being barred from viewing its terms before Iran and the United States agreed to them. Not only does a key portion appear to restrict Israel's ability to defend itself, but some Israeli analysts have likened the deal to "JCPOA 2.0," a deal President Trump has fiercely criticized, and a claim the Trump administration has denied.

On Sunday, just before the Iran deal was announced, President Trump posted on Truth Social, slamming Israeli self-defense strikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

"This morning’s attack on Beirut should not have happened, particularly on a special day when we are so close to a Peace Deal with Iran," the president wrote. "Israel has the right to defend itself against threats, but the attack it was responding to was very small and meaningless, nobody was hurt, injured, or killed, and should not disrupt this important process. We are very close to a Deal that will bring peace to the region, including to Lebanon, and all sides should stand down. There should be no more attacks by Israel anywhere in Lebanon, but there should also be no more attacks by any other party, including Hezbollah, against Israel. This could be the beginning of a long and beautiful peace — Let’s not blow it! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP."

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President Donald J. Trump has taken to Truth Social to address the Israeli attack on Lebanon earlier today saying that while Israel has the right to defend itself, the attack Israel was responding to was "meaningless" as no one was injured or killed. He goes on to urge both… pic.twitter.com/ixQ1wD5vhS — TheIntelFrog (@TheIntelFrog) June 14, 2026

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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